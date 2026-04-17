Make limitless frozen drinks with this game-changing appliance

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When it comes to frozen drinks, Ninja has got it covered and is taking it to a whole new level with its SLUSHi Max.

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Soft drinks, frappes, sodas, frozen mocktails, milkshakes and margaritas are just some of the things you can whip up with ease, and you can get more of them even faster than ever.

Read more about the drink maker of your dreams below.

Make entertaining easy with the Ninja SLUSHi Max. (Credit: Ninja)

What makes the Ninja SLUSHi Max different?

This machine can make 12 or more servings, thanks to its 4.4 XL party-size vessel.

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Its SlushAssist Technology takes the guesswork out of making your drink of choice by sensing the liquid ingredients and automatically adjusting the temperature.

With six built-in programs and 15 temperature controls, you can get it right every time.

It can also handle recipes that are higher in alcohol and low in sugar.

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Its RapidChill Pro Technology means your drinks get slushed even faster because it works at much colder temperatures. No ice or blending is required, which means it’s less fuss for you!

Now, if you’re thinking about cleaning up, it isn’t as hard as you think.

The WhisperChill Compressor keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature and consistency for up to 12 hours.

With dishwasher-safe parts and its own rinse system, you can spend less time worrying and more time relaxing once you’re done.

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Cold drinks, anyone? (Credit: Ninja)

Is the Ninja SLUSHi Max available in Australia?

The good news is that there’s already a waiting list open for the Ninja SLUSHi Max in Australia, which you can join here.

It will be available online at ninjakitchen.com.au and participating retailers from $599.99 from Monday, April 20.

Not only that, but Ninja has also released two new stylish colourways of its original SLUSHi Machine in Frosé and Margarita Green, for a limited time only. Buy them here.

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