The Ninja SLUSHI Professional Frozen Drink Maker was first announced and released in July 2024, before finally arriving down under in February this year.

Since launch, it’s continued to sell out at stockists across the country, with a pre-launch waitlist skyrocketing to well over 50,000 across Australia and New Zealand.

As one of the most hyped kitchen gadgets of 2025, I must admit I, too, was overly excited to give this innovative appliance a whirl myself to see if it truly was worth the hype.

(Spoiler Alert: It 100% is).

Just about every frozen drink imaginable can be made in the Ninja SLUSHI. (Credit: SharkNinja)

Fresh off the back of the stand-out success of the Ninja CREAMI, it’s no wonder that the Ninja SLUSHI also quickly became a bestseller.

While the Ninja CREAMI was created to craft a range of frozen desserts, the Ninja SLUSHI was designed to create frozen beverages without the need for ice.

According to the brand, by removing the ice, drinks produced by the appliance are always smooth, equally slushed, and not watered down.

All users need to do is pour in their ingredients for whatever slushie they would like, choose the related setting, and let the Ninja SLUSHI work its magic – it’s that simple!

The five in-built preset settings allow you to set, forget, and then sip away when ready. (Credit: SharkNinja)

What can the Ninja SLUSHI machine do?

The Ninja SLUSHI comes with five one-touch preset settings: Slush, Spiked Slush, Frappé, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice.

Slush: For thicker, spoonable slushies, ideal for icy blends and fruit-heavy recipes

Spiked Slush: For frozen cocktails, often with added alcohol

Frappé: For a blended coffee drink with a smooth, sippable texture

Milkshake: For creamy, smooth milkshakes

Frozen Juice: For frozen juice and juice-based drinks

Users also have the option to manually control the freezing time and paddle motion of the Ninja SLUSHI if they don’t want to use the recommended presets. Temperature control is also on offer for those who prefer thinner or thicker drinks.

My Ninja SLUSHI arrived neatly packed in this box. (Credit: New Idea)

How does the Ninja SLUSHI work?

Using innovative RapidChill technology, the Ninja SLUSHI uses a simple two-part system to freeze liquid evenly, while maintaining optimal temperature, with room for users to tailor their drinks to their preferred temperature, thickness, flavour, and consistency.

The insulated vessel also maintains the chill for up to 12 hours, meaning you don’t need to rush to drink your beverage if you aren’t ready to drink it.

And when it comes to cleaning up, simply set it on the self-cleaning rinse cycle, run some water through, and wipe down with a damp cloth – it’s really that simple.

For those who would like to do a deeper clean, the major parts of the Ninja SLUSHI are also dishwasher safe.

Trust us when we say this booklet is INCREDIBLE! (Credit: New Idea)

How to use the Ninja SLUSHI?

Whether it’s a morning coffee frappé, frozen margaritas and daiquiris, to frozen coke, juice, wine, and more, it takes only a few simple steps to prep and forget about your frozen beverage until it’s ready for sipping.

SharkNinja recommends pouring the liquid of your choosing into the easy-fill container (capacity 2.6L), selecting one of the abovementioned preset programs, and letting your Ninja SLUSHI do its thing!

When ready, simply pull down on the built-in self-serve handle (which has a handy no-drip spout) and pour away.

All I had to do was pour my tequila, pre-made margarita mix into my Ninja SLUSHI and voila, I had my frozen margarita! (Credit: New Idea)

I used the appliance to make several beverages, and while I was initially overwhelmed upon looking at the keypad, it took me no time to understand. A handy how-to booklet filled with instructions, tips and tricks, and recipes to try also helped me on my slushie-making endeavours.

For my first slushie, I made frozen margaritas using a pre-made mix and tequila I had at home, using a recommended recipe in the booklet I was provided. In this booklet, I was advised on how much of each liquid I should pour to ensure the NINJA Slushi was able to work properly.

Drink number two was a delicious frozen aperitivo orange spritz, the recipe of which I found online via the Ninja Kitchen.

On both occasions, it took me mere moments to prepare my slushie, and no time at all for my alcoholic cocktails to be ready.

The verdict? I am completely hooked and will be turning ALL of my beverages going forward into slushie form (even in the colder months).

Delicious was an understatement when it came to this recommended frozen cocktail recipe. (Credit: New Idea)

Where to buy the Ninja SLUSHI?

Whether you are dreaming of making frozen drinks on demand for yourself or want to use this bestseller for an event or family gathering, you’re in luck!

The Ninja SLUSHI is in stock and available to purchase at a range of Australian retailers, including:

