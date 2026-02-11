EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Katie breaks silence on plans to return to show for second chance at love

She was last season’s heartbreak heroine, who viewers rallied behind as everything fell apart on national television.

Now, 2025 bride Katie Johnson is wiping her hands clean of the show that helped her cement her rise to fame, and deleted any mention of her comments about the current season on social media.

In a candid video shared on her Instagram stories on February 10, she explained her decision to do so.

“I’ve deleted all of my commentary on the current season of Married at First Sight,” she explained.

“I don’t want to be involved in it. How people prey on my empathy and manipulate and throw [me] under the bus is very disappointing.

“Intentions were to help, intentions were to call things out, to make the public aware of things that are getting swept under the rug.

“And you know, sometimes despite your good intentions, you can be played, and you can have that kind of thrown back in your face.”

She continued to say they’re all “grown-ups” and did not want to be involved in that toxicity.

Katie has been vocal about her experience on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened to Katie on MAFS?

Since she’s been on the show, Kate has been vocal about her experience on the reality TV juggernaut.

Just before the 2026 season aired, the beloved bride slammed the show in a video on social media for casting controversial groom Chris Nield, which has since been deleted.

When he was asked what “turns him off” in his audition tapes, he shockingly responded with, “Fake tan, needy, and fat people.”

“What people like this do to others, and if it’s knowingly done to others, which it is, whether she’s curvy or not, tall or short, blonde or brunette or redhead, it’s not that that matters,” she fearfully said.

Before she deleted all of her social media content associated with the show, she launched a tell-all style series titled MAFS Aftercare, where she lifted the lid on life after reality TV and the emotional toll of the experiment.

“It’s her way of taking control of the narrative,” an insider previously revealed to New Idea.

“If she couldn’t go back into the experiment, she was going to tell her truth instead.”

Katie was unlucky in love on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Would Katie return to MAFS?

Her update about her social media page comes days after she told New Idea that she would consider returning to the show under certain conditions, after an insider told us that she was “ready to believe in the process again”.

“I’m always open to meeting someone special, so yes, in theory I would be open to a genuine connection,” she exclusively told New Idea.

“That said, having experienced it before, the level of toxicity within the environment and some cast behaviour was deeply confronting. I saw how quickly humanity can erode in that space, and how it can turn otherwise good people into something quite unrecognisable.”

However, she said she was not sure she could do it again right now.

“At this stage of my life, protecting my peace is a priority. While I believe in love, I’m not sure I could place myself back into an environment where the cost is constant nastiness and emotional harm,” she continued.

Relationship expert John Aiken had also previously confirmed to New Idea that he’d also love to have her back.

“She was amazing, a beautiful woman, but unfortunately, her experiment was ruled out before it even began. I feel people like her would be great to bring back…in time,” he exclusively told us.

