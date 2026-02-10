The “villain” MAFS couple swap fans are convinced is going to happen!

Married At First Sight fans are convinced they’ve spotted the signs of the first couple swap on the 2026 series.

While the experts match up who they think will be best suited together, sometimes love blossoms between couples behind the scenes.

And fans have already been calling for one “couple swap” to happen, as they think they’ve found the perfect partner for Luke.

A downtrodden Luke walked out on Tuesday, February 10, and went to stay with a friend after feeling rejected by his partner, Mel, with their future on the show looking uncertain.

MAFS fans have called for Luke to be rematched after his turbulent romance with Mel. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Amid the drama, fans called for the experts to rematch Luke with Brook, who was left shocked after hearing her partner Chris’ “fatphobic” audition comments.

“Here’s my vision, they send Mel home, they send Chris home, Luke and Brook get rematched with each other, boom they’re happy forever,” one fan predicted on Reddit.

“Him and Brook, would work,” another agreed.

“I need Luke and Brook together immediately, Mel is putrid,” a third fumed.

“I need Brook and Luke together yesterday,” a fourth argued, while another said, “Yes Brook run… run next door to Luke.”

“I wish they put Brook with Luke,” one shared.

Viewers think he would be better suited with Brook, who has been matched up with Chris. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Why weren’t Mel and Chris put together? They’re awful enough to deserve each other,” another commented.

And that’s not the only couple swap fans are convinced is brewing, as they also believe they have spotted signs of another.

Fans shared their theories that Gia will start dating her arch-rival Bec’s groom Danny.

Gia is currently matched up with Scott McCristal, but fans are convinced it won’t last and sparks will instead fly with Danny.

Some fans are also convinced that Gia and Danny will end up together. (Credit: Channel Nine)

At the first dinner party, Gia was insistent that Danny kept looking at her, and has been disparaging about his and Bec’s relationship.

Viewers have become convinced that the subtle hints could be producers setting up a “couple swap” storyline for later in the series.

“No doubt Danny and Gia are gonna do a sneaky sneaky this year. All signs point to it,” one fan theorised.

