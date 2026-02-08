EXCLUSIVE: MAFS expert John Aiken teases “throuple” twist on show

John Aiken has been a relationship expert on every season of Married At First Sight Australia, so there’s not much he hasn’t seen.

From same-sex couples to mature-aged pairings, the experiment has touched on many different types of ‘marriages’. But they’ve never cast a ‘throuple’ – a union that involves three consenting adults – and John tells us that might be on the cards for 2027.

“That would be up for consideration, for sure,” he says.

“We always try to keep it diverse so that it reflects what’s really happening out there in the dating world. So, you get a wide age range, diverse cultural backgrounds, and sexual orientations.

“There is a chance a throuple could one day appear on the show. Basically, whatever’s happening in the dating world is what you can expect to see on the show – if legal, it could turn up on our show.”

MAFS expert John Aiken has revealed a “throuple” could appear on the series. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The 2026 series has welcomed its first-ever bisexual bride, Julia Vogl, who didn’t know if she would be matched with a man or a woman when she walked down the aisle.

And there are set to be many changes in store as John teased that the 2026 series is “very different to any that have come before”, all thanks to two women.

“There were a number of women who, I guess you could say, got together as a group and called themselves the Boss Babes, and they were very outspoken and direct with how they spoke to people, whether it was a man or a woman or us experts,” he revealed.

“I think they will be a real talking point this year, around what people are like with their language, particularly this group of women.”

New Idea has already revealed that a rivalry between Gia Fleur and Bec Zaharia is set to completely divide the cast, with viewers set to be shocked by the drama.

John said he will find it interesting to see who viewers will “side” with in the rivalry, hinting that it was one of the tensest series yet.

“We had walkouts this year, we had real tense and combative debates between the experts and cast. It gets really heated,” he added.

MAFS 2026 is already shaping up to be an explosive series amid Gia and Bec’s feud. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“We’ve had some very strong rivalries between women in previous series, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a group of five or six women who band together and really dominate the entire experiment.”

Bec and Gia are set to butt heads during some explosive dinner party scenes after the pair immediately clashed at the hens party.

Gia, 35, told The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick that she “hates” her on-screen rival, Bec.

“Bec and I have a rivalry across the whole season,” she explained. “I would compare it to Cyrell [Paule] and Jess [Power] from a couple of seasons ago.”

