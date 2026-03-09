“I wish I cared more”: MAFS brides Rachel and Bec clash over “vulgar” comment

There is always drama and chaos at Married at First Sight’s infamous couples retreats, and this time, it’s between brides Rachel Gilmore and Bec Zacharia.

Like everyone else, the brides were excited to let loose with the others, but Bec’s joke took things too far.

Find out what happened below.

The couples retreat started on a pleasant note, until Bec’s comment shifted the mood. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What joke did Bec say during the couples retreat?

Before they set off to Hinterland House in Bangalow, NSW, Rachel and Steven Danyluk were laughing to themselves about their increased intimacy.

While they did not provide further details, they were happy with their progress and keen to update the group.

As they settled into welcome drinks, Rachel told everyone that their intimacy levels “increased”, which was met with cheers.

As the night went on, Bec told Steven that she was happy that they were “finger banging”, which shocked Steven, who had not shared anything.

Rachel did not appreciate the comment made by Bec. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I feel a little bit awkward Bec, I have felt awkward around Bec since day one,” he shared, adding that he didn’t appreciate the comment.

Things took a turn when Bec made a toast to mark the first night away.

After praising Stella and Filip for saying they loved each other, and Joel and Juliette for making positive progress, she then focused on Rachel and Steven.

“…We’ve had finger bangs,” she shared, which was followed by laughter and shocked faces.

“I didn’t think it was funny,” Rachel said in a piece-to-camera.

As everyone exchanged awkward glances, Sam Stanton said Bec should apologise.

Despite insisting it was funny, Rachel said she felt like her relationship was used as a punchline, which Bec disagreed with.

“…You’re very quick to turn,” Bec said, insisting it “was not meant with malice”, and that she was “celebrating” their progress.

Despite walking away, Bec insisted that she didn’t mean anything by it, and thought that Rachel was overreacting. She also told the group that her husband, Danny, was encouraging him to increase intimacy.

“It felt vulgar and I felt like a piece of s**t,” Rachel tearfully explained. ” I was so excited for the retreat,” she sobbed, “and I just don’t want to be around here anymore”.

Meanwhile, Bec joked that she would put the phrase on shirts and sell them as merchandise.

After going to bed devastated, Rachel said she wanted to speak with Bec and acknowledged that she hadn’t intended to be mean, but it wasn’t appropriate.

On the other hand, Bec and Danny woke up in a great mood. Despite saying she was joking, she commented that Rachel should “get a personality”, and accused her of wanting attention.

As she relaxed by the pool, Bec joked about selling merchandise, which didn’t land well with Juliette and Gia.

After avoiding each other, the pair faced each other at the girls’ night.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Rachel and Bec still friends?

Although it was hard for Rachel, she praised her husband for his support and admitted that it brought them closer together.

“Give it a rest, relax, get a personality!” Bec vented in a piece to camera.

“I wish I cared more,” she continued.

Determined to put it behind her, Bec wanted to hear more from Rachel.

Although she said she was “humiliated”, Gia and Juliette pulled Bec up for her comments about the merchandise.

Not only that, the other brides called her out for her behaviour during the experiment before she walked off to speak to Danny privately.

Bec insisted that she was “ganged up” upon, and wanted to have a chat with Rachel with their husbands.

“I guess I’m leaving girls’ night early, that’s not my choice, fantastic,” Rachel sarcastically said as she left, adding that it was unfair.

The four of them didn’t make much progress, with Danny and Bec insisting that she made a big deal out of it.

Rachel, Steven, Bec and Danny did not see eye to eye after the comments made at the MAFS couples retreat. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Rachel and Steven still together from MAFS?

Things took a turn when Bec revealed that she spoke privately with Steven to try and patch things up.

Even though they didn’t speak for a long time, Rachel insisted that she felt “betrayed” by her husband.