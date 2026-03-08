“I can’t understand why she’s not sent home”: MAFS fans blast Juliette’s shock decision to stay

Juliette Fava left Married at First Sight Australia fans speechless after choosing to stay in the experiment for another week – despite her treatment of husband Joel Moses raising serious red flags with the experts.

Advertisement

During their first Commitment Ceremony, the pair clashed over their turbulent journey together, with the experts pulling no punches as they called out Juliette’s behaviour at the dinner party. The room was stunned.

Yet despite Joel writing “leave,” Juliette chose to stay – telling the experts she had glimpsed the reason they were matched in the first place, and that she wasn’t ready to give up on it.

Following Juliette’s debatable apology and decision, along with Joel’s writing leave, fans took to social media to vent.

Fans are baffled and outraged that Juliette wrote stay. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

“Wow, I thought they both would have said leave,” one wrote.

“Juliette didn’t act like she wanted to stay the whole time they were together.”

Others expressed their outrage that neither Joel nor the experts took matters into their own hands.

“Joel should have been allowed to leave!” another added, with a third saying, “He should have walked out and said cya.”

Advertisement

“I can’t understand why she’s not sent home,” one fan wrote in disbelief.

Left scratching their heads, invested viewers also began to share their theories around why she chose to stay.

Many speculated that she wanted to stay on the show longer, while others had another idea.

Advertisement

“Juliette only stayed to go to the retreat,” one fan suggested, with many commenting with a similar sentiment.

Another guessed that she wanted to “be the one who wrote leave first, not Joel”.

Joel and Juliette have had a turbulent time during the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What does Joel think about Juliette’s decision?

Fans praised Joel for establishing boundaries with Juliette, despite her insistence that she wanted to show that she would change.

Advertisement

“I love that Joel set boundaries, but I highly doubt she will change her ways. She was definitely outclassed! I call BS on her changing, though. I feel sorry for Joel having to stay,” one wrote on social media.

While Joel seemed beside himself on the couch, he told Chattr that he was enjoying his time on the show.

“I was in knots. All day, I was in knots. I was feeling sick to my stomach, because on one hand, I was having fun on the show,” he explained.

“I know it seems quite crazy to say that, but like, apart from, despite Juliette’s treatment of me, I was having fun in this crazy, you know, world of reality TV, and I didn’t want to leave the show.”

Advertisement

He continued to say that he has made “friends for life”.