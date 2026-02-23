Married at First Sight wedding sets off “alarms” for Steph and Tyson

Following nine weddings, hopeful singles Steph and Tyson are entering Married at First Sight as intruders.

And the alarm bells are already ringing for the couple, who aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on things.

Property investor Tyson Gordon is very upfront about what he wants in a partner and the expectations he has of her.

The 30-year-old Queenslander, who served six years in the army, describes himself as disciplined, structured, and a holder of staunch beliefs.

When it comes to red flags, he said a “woke”, feminist woman, who has green hair, or is overweight, or hates Donald Trump, is not the type of woman he wants to be matched with. He also doesn’t want to be with a woman who has kids or identifies as an atheist.

Steph and Tyson’s wedding was not the fairytale they both hoped for. (Credit: Matrix)

“I don’t want a woman with a high body count, that’s another huge red flag,” he continued to tell John Aiken. “It tells me that she’s probably got daddy issues, and I’m not after a girl with daddy issues.”

The outspoken groom was previously married to a Mormon woman from Utah, and explained that her messiness around the house did bother him, but they struggled to live together.

Having established his life with his career and home, he is ready to start a family, and hopes to be with a “feminine” woman.

Thirty-two-year-old Steph Marshall is also keen to start a family, and has never been in a serious relationship.

While she is open to finding love, she says her parents’ divorce led to her being more closed off.

“I think I’m ready to fall in love,” she said, and hopes to meet someone who takes the lead and is masculine.

The experts thought that Steph and Dyson were a perfect match on paper, but they don’t seem to see eye to eye. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened at Steph and Tyson’s wedding?

Even though Steph initially felt chemistry, Tyson had his doubts and was disappointed when he found out that his bride was two years older than him.

He also became frustrated when she spoke about her career, adding that she needed to bring more “feminine energy”, and not be so “masculine”.

“I just don’t want her bringing any dominant masculinity to this relationship,” he vented. “I want submissive vibes, someone that is submissive and not masculine. Otherwise, we are going to have problems.”

Things became even more awkward when he told her he was alarmed about her never being in a serious relationship.

As the day progressed, Steph admitted that she was “freaking out” about marrying a stranger, and grew concerned about Tyson’s traditional expectations.

Steph is already worried about her marriage with Tyson on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Hoping to have five children, he explained that they would have his partner stay home to raise them, and said it was not hard to do.

Then came Steph’s question, which rattled the disciplined groom. Does he want to be a house husband?

“Hell no!” he said. “A house husband? You may as well ask me if I want to wear a skirt around the house.”

Doubling down on it, he said it would never happen, saying that would be a feminine role, and he’s the “man” of the relationship.

“There are a couple of alarms going off,” Steph said in a confessional, adding that he reminded her of the “manosphere”.

When she pressed him on if she emasculated him, he denied it, but she didn’t believe him.

We will have to wait and see what happens between these two.

