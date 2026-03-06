Where the magic happens: Take a peek inside the luxury Married at First Sight apartments

Along with all of the drama, the filming location is also a given on Married at First Sight.

Every year, contestants get married in picturesque spots and honeymoon in dream destinations.

Then, they put their relationships to the test by living together, as they navigate the ups and downs of the experiment.

And let’s just say, they live it up in style!

Read more about where Married at First Sight Australia is filmed below.

The couples make progress, but also experience turmoil in the MAFS apartments. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where is MAFS filmed?

For the last few seasons, MAFS Australia has been filmed at One Global Resorts Green Square in Sydney’s inner-south.

Each apartment suite has premium bedding, private balconies, and fully equipped kitchens.

For an extra touch of luxury, participants also have access to the building’s heated infinity pool, which sits high above Green Square. They can also enjoy the building’s spa, sauna, and gym.

While the interiors are modern and homely, the facade sets this building apart.

The MAFS contestants call these apartments in Green Square home. (Credit: Supplied)

One Global Resorts was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada, who designs buildings worldwide that are inspired by nature.

General Manager Quercy Jouannes has previously said that the building has become the perfect location to cater to the show’s production needs.

“Green Square works exceptionally well for MAFS because it offers space, privacy, and a residential feel, while remaining close to the city and major transport links.”

“It’s designed to support everyday living, which is exactly what the format requires.”

The MAFS contestants have access to this enviable pool. (Credit: Supplied)

Where do the MAFS couples stay in Sydney?

Before the MAFS brides and grooms lived at One Global Resorts in Green Square during filming, the show was famously filmed at Sky Suites on Kent Street in Sydney for four years before relocating to Green Square for season 11, which aired in 2024

Skye Suites Area Director of Sales and Marketing, Ari Foo, has previously said it became a symbol of the show.

One Global Resorts is able to keep filming under the radar. (Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Supplied )

“There’s an appeal for production companies because we can contain [filming] quite easily,” he told Hotel Management.

“We tend to isolate filming to a floor or two as they often want to operate as a closed set to some degree. Because of our boutique size, we have the ability to deliver something that they can’t necessarily get in bigger properties. It’s an element of privacy, a bit more security.”

The Commitment Ceremonies and dinner parties are filmed in a warehouse in Sydney. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where are the dinner parties and Commitment Ceremonies on MAFS filmed?

While the couples’ dynamics in their apartments are a talking point of the show, all of the drama happens at the infamous dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Both are filmed in a converted industrial warehouse in Lilyfield, Sydney.

According to realcommercial.com.au, Endomol Shine reserves the space for filming for around $7,000 per week.

The publication reported that the contestants had access to one toilet, the building had fake walls and didn’t have any air conditioning.

To achieve the renowned MAFS TV setup, furniture is hired, and soft lighting is used.

A lot of work goes into making the warehouse TV-worthy! (Credit: Channel Nine)

The Lilyfield warehouse is owned by the company Legs on the Wall, which is owned by the NSW Government.

“In our third-level Studio, there is light, rustic charm, and ample space to play in,” the company’s promotional material for the warehouse said.

“Our studio has been home to arts rehearsals, developments, film and television production, commercial showcases, gallery showings and more.”

The outlet also previously reported that the sliding door contestants enter through at the start of the ceremonies is built just for the show.

The 1200 square metre loft space is also used for the show’s intimacy sessions.

