The X-rated video of Joel that sent MAFS bride Juliette “over the edge”

Joel Moses did not make the best impression on his Married at First Sight wife, Juliette Fava, and now, she is developing the “ick” with her on-screen husband.

Advertisement

After his “performative” and eyebrow-raising wedding vows, one video has threatened to tear his marriage apart with his MAFS bride.

Find out about it all below.

Juliette has revealed that a video of Joel has changed the way she sees him. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What did MAFS groom Joel Moses do in this video?

After moving into their apartments, the receptionist revealed that her friend sent her a video of Joel playing the drums with dildos, which he posted to his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The video, which is a parody of him drumming to the song Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne with “interracial dildos”, was posted on September 26, 2024.

“I lost my drumsticks, so I asked Stacy’s Mom if I could use hers,” he wrote in the caption.

“I can’t help just feeling embarrassed,” Juliette shared during the episode on March 2, labelling it a “bit weird”.

Advertisement

Unfazed, her groom said it was “harmless humour”, but his TV wife disagreed.

“I just don’t think that’s a classy act to be posting on YouTube,” she countered.

“I just think we’re completely different people.

“That’s kind of pushed me over the edge of whether or not I find Joel attractive, because it was so theatrical and performative, and that’s what I saw at our wedding.”

Advertisement

Despite her concerns, Joel doubled down on it being humour and slapstick comedy, accusing Juliette of “blowing up” at her.

Not seeing eye to eye, he added that he was “blindsided” and upset by her actions and stance, given that they were making steady progress in the experiment.

At the time of publication, the video is still on his YouTube channel, and MAFS fans have already shared their thoughts.

Advertisement

Most of the comments have appreciated the humour, with the TV groom even responding directly to comments.

“Not sure what the experts would say about this one… Alessandra would probably be proud, though,” one fan joked, to which Joel replied, “LMAOOOOO she totally would!”