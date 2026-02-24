Could this major secret test Chris and Sam on Married at First Sight?

Heading into Married at First Sight Australia, Chris Robinson and Sam Stanton are both searching for the one thing missing from their otherwise full lives — a partner to share it with.

Romantics at heart and united by their love of the outdoors, the pair entered the experiment as the season’s third set of intruders, hopeful the experts could help them find their perfect match.

At 34, Sam has carved out a successful life in Adelaide as a cycle spin studio owner. While his career is thriving, he’s ready to push himself outside his comfort zone when it comes to love.

Prior to MAFS, Sam experienced two meaningful long-term relationships, both of which ultimately ended due to distance. Now, the self-confessed romantic is ready to put his heart on the line and build a genuine, lasting connection.

This groom is looking for love to last a lifetime! (Credit: Channel Nine)

For 38-year-old farmer and gym owner Chris, the experiment is about finding a partner who shares his ambition — and his desire to build a family.

While he knows parenthood is often a journey couples take together over time, Chris is already preparing for an extraordinary new chapter. He revealed he has two children on the way, with one due just months after his wedding. One baby is being welcomed via surrogacy, while the other is the result of Chris donating sperm to help a close friend start her own family.

Though he typically believes in being upfront about life-changing news, Chris admits he wants to get to know his match first before sharing the full story — hoping to lay the foundations for trust and understanding.

What happened during Chris and Sam’s Married at First Sight wedding?

While excited, Chris initially felt nervous as he approached his new match — but any worries melted away the moment he saw Sam.

The pair quickly bonded over shared careers, interests, and values, which they reflected on during their vows.

“Finding love in Adelaide has been tough. I’ve focused on my career for a long time, but now, I want to focus on this,” Sam shared.

“I’m just hoping you can reignite my passion for love and romance,” Chris said during his vows.

As the wedding unfolded, the couple also discussed their future plans. When asked, Sam admitted he had some concerns about dating someone older, worried that they might want to start a family sooner than he was ready for.

“If you wanted kids next year, I don’t think I’d be ready for that just yet,” he said, unaware of Chris’s upcoming children.

Chris found the admission “disheartening,” but chose to learn more about Sam before revealing anything about his own situation.

Given all of the drama that’s happened already on Married at First Sight, fingers crossed that Sam and Chris are still together! (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened during Chris and Sam’s honeymoon?

Eager to deepen their connection, Chris and Sam headed to Tumbi Umbi in New South Wales for their honeymoon.

Like many MAFS couples, they were met with the honesty box — a chance to share their thoughts and feelings openly.

Though they both value life on the land, Chris felt a wave of anxiety when it came to revealing something deeply personal. In the end, he chose to wait for the right moment.

“There’s something I want to tell you, but I’m not going to answer that question just yet,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like the right time. I want to get to know you a little bit better first.”

Despite Chris’s hesitation, Sam was understanding and patient, happy to learn more when his husband felt ready to open up.

