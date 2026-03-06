The MAFS 2026 Couples Retreat location has been revealed – and you can actually stay there

Every year, the Married at First Sight experiment reaches its most explosive moment not at the dinner table – but at the couples retreat.

It’s where simmering tensions finally boil over, bonds are tested, and the season’s most memorable moments are made. And for the third year running, the 2026 retreat is heading to the same stunning slice of Northern NSW that has become synonymous with MAFS chaos.

The stunning Hinterland House is set on 20 acres of macadamia orchards in Northern NSW. (Credit: Hinterland House)

Welcome to Hinterland House

Nestled about 20 minutes’ drive from Byron Bay, Hinterland House is the kind of heritage property that makes you want to immediately cancel your plans and book a weekend away. Set on over 20 acres of macadamia orchards and manicured gardens, the estate is surrounded by lush greenery and the sort of Instagram-worthy scenery that looks almost too good to be real.

Built over 120 years ago, the main homestead was handcrafted using handmade bricks and locally milled timbers, and the craftsmanship still speaks for itself. Inside, you’ll find high ceilings, stained glass windows, and parquet flooring that give the space a warmth and character that no amount of modern renovation could replicate.

Two living areas in the main house mean there’s always room to gather (or to escape), while the two adjoining cottages each come with their own living areas and wraparound verandahs perfect for soaking up the scenery.

Sleeping up to 16 guests with a private chef on hand, Hinterland House was made for a big occasion. (Credit: Hinterland House)

The Amenities That Seal the Deal

If the heritage charm alone isn’t enough to win you over, the property’s extras certainly will.

A mineral-heated swimming pool, a fire pit, an in-house limo, and a private chef come with the territory – making Hinterland House less of a stay and more of an experience.

Behind the Property

Hinterland House is now owned by Brisbane-based hospitality entrepreneur Mitch Carter, who purchased the estate for $2.75 million back in 2016.

The property was listed for $15 million in 2024 but didn’t sell – meaning this beloved Northern Rivers gem remains in good hands for now.

Handcrafted over 120 years ago, the homestead features high ceilings, stained glass windows, and original parquet flooring. (Credit: Hinterland House)

Can You Stay There?

Yes, you can stay at the property (Hinterland House) where the MAFS 2026 Couples Retreat was filmed.

The property sleeps up to 16 guests, with the option to book out the entire estate, making it ideal for a big group getaway, a wedding, an anniversary celebration, or any occasion that deserves a seriously spectacular setting (minus the TV cameras, of course!)