EXCLUSIVE: “Absolute carnage” – how one speech got Bec kicked out of the wildest MAFS retreat ever

Just when viewers thought this season of Married At First Sight couldn’t get any messier, Retreat Week is about to erupt into full-blown shambles as the cast descends into total chaos!

New Idea is told that MAFS producers are reportedly growing frustrated that several explosive developments between the brides and grooms have been impossible to broadcast due to language, legal, and welfare considerations.

In fact, one show source suggests some parts of the Retreat Week drama may never air as “the content was too explicit”.

Producers had their hands full as the MAFS cast arrived at Retreat Week in Kiama, NSW. (Credit: Matrix)

Where was the location of MAFS Retreat Week?

In photos obtained exclusively by New Idea, MAFS producers can be seen wrangling the cast during the weekend away at the Greyleigh estate situated in the hills above Kiama, NSW, just outside of Sydney.

According to multiple sources, what was meant to be a bonding trip quickly turned into “the wildest retreat in MAFS history”.

“It was absolute carnage,” claims one insider.

“Even producers were blindsided by how quickly things spiralled.”

Crew was allegedly forced to step in and escort bride Bec Zacharia off-site amid fears for her well-being.

Sources say Retreat Week was hardly the relaxing bonding trip that producers hoped it would be. (Credit: Matrix)

What did Bec say during Retreat Week that was so shocking?

New Idea is told tensions escalated after Bec, 35, delivered what she thought was a lighthearted speech during a group gathering. However, the joke didn’t land.

“Bec thought she was being funny,” says a source.

“But she apparently revealed some private stuff about another couple … which probably shouldn’t have been said.”

Bec was reportedly removed from Retreat Week after an ill-thought-out speech. (Credit: Matrix)

The remark reportedly left one bride mortified, with several of the women accusing Bec of betraying “girl code” and weaponising confidential information for shock value.

We’re told that “trust was completely shattered in that moment”.

Producers are said to have intervened swiftly as emotions boiled over, allegedly scrambling to contain the fallout.

“Not all chaos makes for good TV,” says an insider following Retreat Week. (Credit: Matrix)

New Idea understands Bec was escorted away from filming shortly after the confrontation, with producers organising separate accommodation for her and groom Danny, 34.

The pair is believed to have left the retreat altogether after the incident.

“It had become too volatile,” the insider reveals.