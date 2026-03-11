EXCLUSIVE: Has Rachel forgiven Bec for THAT speech? Shock new photos reveal truth!

Retreat Week on Married at First Sight was supposed to be a chance for couples to reconnect.

Instead, it delivered one of the season’s most explosive moments yet.

But exclusive new photos that were taken after filming wrapped suggest there may be more to the story than what played out on screen.

The drama ignited when Rachel revealed that her intimacy with husband Steven had progressed — only for Bec to make what she called a “joke” or “poor choice of words” that landed badly.

The comment drove a wedge between the once-close friends and cost Bec one of her last remaining allies in the experiment.

We watched on as the brides faced off at the girls’ night, then again in awkward scenes with their husbands.

Rachel opened up about the fallout from the night, telling our sister publication TV WEEK that the tension ran deeper than it appeared on screen.

“For me, I was struggling with someone I care about speaking to me that way,” she explains.

“For [Bec], she was struggling with someone she cares about holding her accountable. It all compounded.”

It’s a remarkably generous take — particularly given Bec’s run of blow-ups with other brides and grooms in recent weeks.

And these exclusive photos suggest the generosity extends beyond words.

Bec Zacharia, Rachel Gilmore, and fellow bride Rebecca Zukowski were spotted together in Melbourne after filming wrapped, hitting Asian-fusion restaurant Chin Chin for a glam girls’ night out.

The trio was all smiles, dressed to impress, looking like the best of friends.

So it looks like whatever went down on retreat, Rachel and Bec found a way through it.

