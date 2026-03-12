“It’s all about her image”: Scott makes heartbreaking confession about MAFS bride Gia

Scott and Gia were one of the strongest couples on this season of MAFS, but over the past couple of weeks, cracks have started to form in their relationship.

And now Scott has presented the biggest clue so far that things do not end well for the couple.

While appearing on Stan’s After The Dinner Party on Wednesday night, Scott claimed Gia would refuse to speak to him about their relationship when the cameras were rolling.

In previously unseen footage played during the episode, Scott asks Gia to show him some “respect” while she vents her frustrations about Bec at him.

“You’re very tense, and I feel like we need to calm down,” he says to Gia in the clip.

Gia says she’s going to wait for “everyone to f***ing leave” so she can “f***ing talk to him” before she walks into the bathroom and says she’s “waiting till the cameras go”.

The couple has been at the centre of drama all season. (Credit: Channel 9)

“Scott, was this what you were copping regularly?” host Jules Lund asked after the clip was shown.

“She wants to be the perfect girl﻿,” Scott admitted. “She just wants to look perfect. It’s all about her image.”

Fellow contestant Danny, who was sitting beside Scott on the couch, then said he had no idea that was what was happening between Scott and Gia behind closed doors.

“Even watching that scene there, I felt sorry for Scott because he’s being very calm and just trying to speak to her, and he’s just getting shut down, shut down, shut down…” he said.

“So it’s like… what’s Scott actually meant to do there?” he continued.

“Did you know that he was going through that behind closed doors?” Jules then asked.

“No, of course not, ” he responded. “That’s behind the scenes.”

The couple had a tense friends and family week. (Credit: Channel 9).

“I suppose you both were very good at coming across good in a public space, like I only saw you at dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, so I didn’t know stuff like that went on,” he added.

Scott’s revelation comes just days after it was revealed that Scott and Gia are going their separate ways in an upcoming episode.

Earlier this week, a source close to production told New Idea that the 33-year-old was constantly “trying to figure out where he stood” with Gia.

Once he decided the relationship was over, he told production he wanted to create a TV moment viewers won’t forget anytime soon.

“It’s sudden, and the end is this season’s jaw-dropping moment,” the source said.

The insider also revealed the moment that leaves Gia blindsided, as she was under the impression they’d made a pact to stay until the final commitment ceremony.

“She didn’t expect it to end that way,” claimed a cast insider. “She was extremely emotional.”