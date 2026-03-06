EXCLUSIVE: Scott reaches breaking point with Gia on MAFS and calls it quits

It’s been one of the most volatile relationships on this season of Married At First Sight Australia and insiders say the end for Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur is explosive, with both no longer speaking and Channel Nine trying to keep people guessing.

While viewers have seen fiery clashes and tearful confrontations, sources claim what happened off-camera was even more intense.

“Scott was constantly trying to figure out where he stood,” says an insider close to the production. “One minute things felt good, the next they didn’t. It was emotionally exhausting.”

According to sources, Scott struggled with what he perceived as shifting moods and dramatic escalations.

“He never quite knew which version of the relationship he was getting,” claims the insider. “It wore him down.”

The couple have had fiery clashes throughout the season. Credit: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight’s Gia and Scott still together?

As tensions built, friends say Scott began questioning whether the dynamic was healthy. He told producers he wanted out and wanted to create a TV moment that viewers would not forget.

“He’s pretty steady,” the source explains. “But even steady people have limits.”

Insiders say the relationship reaches a dramatic tipping point in upcoming episodes — one that ultimately leads Scott to call time.

“It’s sudden and the end is this season’s jaw-dropping moment,” says the source.

This did not go over well for Gia who believed they had made a pact to stay on the show until the final Commitment Ceremony.

While neither party has publicly confirmed the details, those close to the couple suggest the split leaves Gia deeply hurt.

“She didn’t expect it to end that way,” claims a cast insider. “She was extremely emotional.”

Since filming wrapped, insiders say tensions between Gia and several cast members have continued, with Gia taking her hurt out of the other relationships.

“There’s more friction now than when the show was in production,” says a source. “She’s very outspoken and doesn’t hold back.”

Cracks started to form during family and friends week. Credit: Channel 9.

“When you’re wounded, it can spill over,” says the insider. “And this cast already has strong personalities.”

Gia has already faced polarising reactions from viewers — some praised her confidence, while others questioned her approach.

But those close to Scott insist his decision was about self-preservation, not punishment.

“He just wanted peace,” says the source. “It is a huge pay off for those anti-Gia fans who will see her out on ear.”

As the season barrels toward its final weeks, one thing viewers felt was inevitable was this love story was never going to have a quiet ending.