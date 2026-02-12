MAFS groom Scott’s steamy OnlyFans past REVEALED!

NEED TO KNOW Married At First Sight groom Scott McCristal revealed to have been on OnlyFans .

Scott has been matched with bride Gia Fleur in the experiment.

in the experiment. Several other MAFS contestants have used OnlyFans in the past.

He signed up to find love on national television. But prior to his starring role on Married at First Sight, groom Scott McCristal had a secret side hustle – an OnlyFans account!

While all traces of the account have disappeared from the internet, an All My Links website for the reality TV star is still live.

The platform is commonly used for adult content creators to link to all their social media accounts together in one place, especially to adult platforms where explicit content is shared.

Previous subscribers to the 33-year-old’s OnlyFans account have confirmed its existence in online forums, after recognising the Gold Coast-based actor and model on their television screens as he married Gia Fleur.

MAFS groom Scott has never shied away from flaunting his muscular physique online! (Credit: Social media)

A source close to Scott confirmed the account’s existence to the Daily Mail, explaining that Scott did have an OnlyFans account some years ago, but he had not used the platform for some time.

“There is no active account,” the source told the outlet. “It hasn’t been part of his life for a very long time. He wants nothing to do with it now.”

The Daily Mail‘s source added that Scott “does not judge anyone” for using OnlyFans.

Scott has been matched with Gia on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Which MAFS stars have used OnlyFans?

He’s not the first MAFS cast member to sign up to the platform as a means of generating some extra income.

Notably, season 9 bride Domenica Calarco was revealed to have an OnlyFans account in 2022, after fellow bride Olivia Frazer controversially confirmed its existence at a dinner party attended by all the experiment participants.

Numerous other MAFS brides and grooms have also benefited financially from the online subscription-based platform, including Bronte Schofield, Caitlin McConville, Jessika Power, Tamara Joy, Ines Basic, Sam Ball, Hayley Vernon, Mishel Karen, Amanda Micallef, Daniel Holmes, Jaimie Gardner, Mitch Eynaud, Jessica Seracino, Alana Lister, Kate, and Bec Laidlaw, Jackson Lonie, and surprisingly even the aforementioned Olivia Frazer.

The update comes after it was revealed that Scott was no stranger to the world of reality TV, after appearing on the likes of Blind Date (2018), Holey Moley (2021), and Million Dollar Island (2023).

While fans were quick to criticise the businessman for signing up to MAFS to further his career in television, he quickly hit back at the criticism in a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail.

“Those shows were years ago, like 2018. They were fun games,” he told the publication.

“This is completely different. This is your whole life. You’re investing your relationship and your time into someone.”

New Idea has reached out to Channel Nine for comment.