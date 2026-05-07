Adrian Portelli destroys controversial My Reno Rules room after shocking reveal

My Reno Rules sponsor Adrian Portelli has shocked fans by smashing parts of one of the show’s most controversial reveals.

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On May 6, a video of him was posted to the Instagram page of his business, LMCT +, where he is standing in Emma and Michelle’s bathroom.

Sadly for the mother-daughter duo, judge Neale Whittaker likened the shower to a “tomb”, and Julia Green said it was “one of the worst” bathrooms she’d ever seen.

It also featured a black toilet, black sinks, dark tiles, and a wooden vanity with a marble top.

After they received their feedback, the women appeared furious with the critiques and coming last, which followed their low scores from the previous week.

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While they liked the bathroom, and some fans did as well, many were horrified.

Before and after. (Credit: Channel Seven and Instagram)

Even though he is not securing the houses for himself, Adrian did buy them for the series and upped the prize money to $1 million.

While he has made visits throughout the series, it’s fair to say he was not a fan of this bathroom.

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During the video, which was released a day after the episode aired, he highlighted a poll he did where he asked followers whether he should “smash” the black toilet.

With 96 per cent of them saying yes, he cheekily said he wouldn’t smash it. He then swung the hammer, which did in fact break it, and acted shocked about what he did.

He then swung the hammer around again, which damaged the shower wall behind him. He then did it again and broke one of the black sinks.

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The business page captioned it with “Oops! 😅”, and Adrian commented, “Please don’t hate me @emmalouisevictoria @michellesweeny“.

Surprisingly, the My Reno Rules Instagram page commented with a GIF of Chris Pratt from the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Emma and Michelle were warned about their bathroom before the grand reveal. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Adrian doing Adrian things 😳,” contestants Mitch and Shaz commented.

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Fans were divided about the stunt. Many were happy because they did not like the bathroom and pointed out that Emma and Michelle ignored Neale’s advice, despite his initial concerns.

“Good job, it’s horrible,” one commented.

“Smash the tiles walls too please,” another added.

Others, however, were disappointed because they thought it was wasteful.

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Channel Seven declined to comment when approached.