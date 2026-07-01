How to make King Charles’ exact favourite Martini at home

When it comes to his evening tipple, King Charles III doesn’t leave anything to chance. In fact, His Majesty is so particular about his favorite cocktail that he has a highly unusual ritual to ensure it’s always served exactly to his liking – no matter where he is in the world.

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Grant Collins, the owner of Sydney’s Gin Lane, witnessed the monarch’s dedication to the perfect drink firsthand while working high-profile events in London prior to his coronation.

“His protection officers would carry a small wooden box with a glass and a pre-made martini that they would then ensure they poured and served to him,” Collins reveals.

Talk about royal treatment! Grant also notes that the King prefers spirits with a personal touch.

“I know he always uses gins made by one of his estates using botanicals from their gardens, like Buckingham Palace Dry Gin or Highgrove Organic.”

Fortunately, you don’t need a royal security detail to enjoy a drink fit for a monarch. Grant has shared his exact recipe and his genius, top-secret hack for the perfect ice.

This martini recipe is fit for a King! (Credit: Getty/Grant Collins)

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The King’s Martini Recipe

This recipe was created by Grant Collins, owner of Gin Lane Sydney.

Ingredients

30ml dry gin (Collins recommends Boodles, Buckingham Dry, or Highgrove Organic)

30ml Martini Extra Dry Vermouth

Good-quality ice (see hack below!)

Fresh lemon twist, to garnish

Method

Chill: Add the dry gin and vermouth to a mixing glass filled with your high-quality ice. Stir: Stir the mixture thoroughly until it is completely chilled. (Never shaken, despite what James Bond says!) Strain: Strain the liquid into a frozen or well-chilled martini glass. Tip: A classic Nick & Nora glass works beautifully here. Garnish: Express the oils of a crisp lemon twist over the drink, drop it in, and serve immediately.

Gin Lane owner Grant Collins witnessed the King’s exact martini ritual firsthand while working in London. (Credit: Grant Collins)

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Expert Tips for a Royal Pour at Home

To elevate your cocktail game from commoner to king, Grant suggests keeping your gin, martini glass, and mixing glass in the freezer, and your vermouth in the fridge, well before you start mixing.

The Secret to ‘Royal’ Ice

Standard cloudy ice cubes from a plastic tray melt too quickly, watering down your drink. To get slow-melting, crystal-clear ice at home, follow Grant’s clever trick:

Step 1: Fill an empty, clean ice cream container with 500ml of filtered water and freeze it until solid.

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Step 2: Remove it from the freezer and let it sit on the counter just until it begins to melt, then pop it right back in the freezer.

Step 3: Repeat this melt-and-freeze process three times.

Step 4: Once frozen for the final time, use a knife or small hammer to break the block into large chunks.

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