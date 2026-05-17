EXCLUSIVE: King Charles’ secret abdication plans revealed

NEED TO KNOW Palace insiders claim an official abdication plan for King Charles is being prepared behind closed doors.

is being prepared behind closed doors. The King has carried out a busy schedule while continuing cancer treatment .

. Preparations reportedly include succession rehearsals involving Prince William .

. The plans come after Queen Margrethe II successfully abdicated in 2023.

in 2023. Zara Tindall is said to be tipped for a key advisory role in William’s future reign.

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It’s been an especially busy few weeks for King Charles, who recently returned from a tour of the USA and Bermuda.

Since landing back in the UK, he has carried out multiple engagements, almost every day, including two large-scale Buckingham Palace garden parties, Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday tribute event and last week’s State Opening of Parliament in London.

“He’s 77 and still being treated following his cancer diagnosis,” a royal insider tells New Idea. “He’s trying to keep up the pace but he’s tired.”

In order to be ready for every eventuality, New Idea can reveal an official ‘abdication plan’ is being locked in with palace officials. It includes a potential rehearsal for the handing over of the crown to the Prince of Wales, 43.

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Charles seemed tired during last week’s State Opening of Parliment in London. (Credit: Getty)

“Royal protocol has long dictated that plans are in place for everything, from a funeral to any future coronation,” our source says.

But it’s the abdication plan that is surprising. Ever since King Edward VIII renounced the throne in 1936, abdication has been “a no-go topic” in the royal family, our source says.

“But Charles softened that stance when he noted the smooth transition of the Danish Crown.”

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In 2023, Charles’ distant cousin Queen Margrethe abdicated at the age of 83, and successfully passed the crown to her son, the now King Frederik, and his wife, Queen Mary.

“Charles commended Margrethe’s choice to step back, while she was still able to make the decision,” shares the insider.

For now, there is no firm date in mind. But, in order to be ready, should Charles make the call, New Idea understands rehearsals for the historic moment are taking place in private.

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“They include practice runs for the Accession Council, the public proclamation from St James’s Palace, and the quiet handover ceremony where Charles would sign the Instrument of Abdication,” adds the source.

A picture is worth a thousand words – and this one speaks volumes. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, many are also taking a garden party hosted by Prince William, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on May 8, as confirmation a handover is being prepared behind closed doors.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined them, as did William’s cousin Zara Tindall. They were photographed arriving together as a united quintet.

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New Idea’s insiders believe Zara’s prominent inclusion at the event is the clearest indication yet that William plans on giving her a major advisory role, alongside Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, when he is king.

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