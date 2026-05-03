“There’s still more to be done”: David Attenborough’s message as he turns 100

NEED TO KNOW
- World-renowned wildlife legend and naturalist Sir David Attenborough celebrates his milestone birthday on May 8.
- A star-studded live BBC event will be broadcast on his birthday from London’s Royal Albert Hall, honouring his ground-breaking career, as well as three special programs.
- He has formed many friendships over the years, notably with the British royal family, particularly King Charles, through their shared environmental interests.
In his century on Earth, Sir David Attenborough has witnessed immense change. But the natural historian and broadcaster, who turns 100 on May 8, continues to champion the protection of our planet.
“I know I’m nearing the end of my life, but there’s still more to be done,” says David, who has highlighted the Earth’s wonders across countless TV programs – most notably his Life on Earth and The Blue Planet series – as well as numerous documentaries and books.
“The natural world is the most precious thing we have, and we need to defend it,” he’s also said.
David’s career began at the BBC in 1952, in the natural history department.
The broadcast corporation will mark its milestone centenary with a bumper week of special content in the UK, including three brand-new programs and a live celebration event at the Royal Albert Hall.
David also has a new series, Secret Garden, which will air in Australia later this year.
It shines a light on the rich biodiversity within Britain’s back gardens, and encourages people to help save threatened species.
Over the years, David has travelled the globe, but Australia – and in particular North Queensland – holds a special place in his heart.
“For a naturalist, it has everything,” he’s said. “It has an amazing rainforest, and down on the coast it has the Great Barrier Reef, so that’s the place for me.”
Happy birthday, David!