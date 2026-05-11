King Charles extends congratulations to Australia in unexpected letter

King Charles has penned a rare letter to Australia and has sent his “warmest congratulations” to Aussies.

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The King wrote the statement to mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Commonwealth Parliament, which was officially marked on May 9.

“The Commonwealth of Australia stands as a remarkable success story,” Charles wrote, which was shared by the Governor-General of Australia, Her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, via Instagram on May 10.

It also turns out that the milestone is significant for the royal family.

King Charles has sent his congratulations to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

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“The opening of the Australian Federal Parliament in 1901, in the presence of my great-grandparents, was a defining step in the nation’s journey and this significant anniversary presents an opportunity to reflect on how the aspirations of a young federation led to the laying of the foundations for a strong and vibrant democracy that continues to thrive today,” he continued.

In his letter, he also praised Australia’s commitment to democracy and said the celebration in the original building highlighted this dedication.

“Over the decades, Australia has grown into a confident, diverse and forward-looking nation, guided by principles of fairness, equality and respect for the rule of law,” he wrote.

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“The nation’s Parliament has played a central role in navigating times of challenge and opportunity alike, always striving to serve the best interests of its people, and, as you commemorate this important milestone, it is my hope that you will join me in taking pride in the strength of these democratic traditions, while continuing to look ahead with unity, purpose and optimism.”

He ended the letter by saying that he and Queen Camilla sent their “most heartfelt good wishes” when the milestone was celebrated, and extended them to all Australians.

Charles and Camilla also sent their condolences to Australia after the Bondi attack.

The heartfelt message follows the King’s poignant letter after the Bondi attack in December 2025.

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“My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach,” Charles wrote.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of the community.”

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