LIVE: All the best moments from King Charles’ 2024 Australia tour

Whether you are a monarchist or republican, there’s no doubt that the arrival of royalty onto Australian shores has been a sure cause for excitement for the entire country.

Ever since the news was first announced that a royal tour was imminent, the excitement in the air has been tangible, with each state and territory vying for the opportunity to host King Charles and Queen Camilla during their time down under.

Whilst ultimately due to health concerns, the couple restricted their visit to just four full days spent between Sydney and Canberra – they’ve packed an impressive amount of engagements into their Australian itinerary.

Scroll on to see the best moments from each and every royal engagement King Charles and Queen Camilla are undertaking in Australia…

Credit: Getty The King and Queen arrive Friday 18th October King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived on Friday evening and were greeted by a large welcome party which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Governor General Sam Mostyn AC and the NSW Premier Chris Minns. Credit: Getty The Sydney Opera House sails are illuminated Friday 18th October On Friday evening, the Sydney Opera House will feature a projection of royal images to welcome the King and Queen to Australia. Credit: Getty A welcome from the Prime Minister Friday 18th October Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was at the airport to welcome their majesties along with his fiancée Jodie Haydon.

How many times has King Charles visited Australia?

King Charles has visited Australia 15 times on an official basis. His October 2024 royal tour of Australia is his first since becoming monarch. His last visit was in 2018 where he opened the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Prior to the current tour, the last royal tour of Australia by a reigning monarch was in 2011, when Queen Elizabeth visited Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

The last time working members of the royal family toured Australia was Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in April 2022.