“Can’t believe you support that”: Chris Hemsworth’s proud dad moment divides fans

Chris Hemsworth might have thought he was sharing a proud moment with his daughter, India, but fans have mixed feelings.

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The Thor star took to social media to share a video of 14-year-old India taking part in a bull-riding competition, which she won.

“Just wanna say my daughter is a savage,” he wrote in the caption, which was posted on October 1. “Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️”

Some fans applauded her success and were not surprised by her adrenaline fuelled antics because she is the “daughter of Thor”.

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In another video, he spoke with India after her ride, where she explained that she had to hold on for a minimum of eight seconds.

“Raising a real superhero there ❤️,” a follower wrote.

“Dr Doom better watch out,” another commented, in reference to the fictional villain, whom Thor has fought several times in the Marvel comics.

“I expect nothing less from The God of Thunder’s Child,” another fan added, with many others admiring her fearlessness and confidence.

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However, others raised their concerns about promoting bull riding.

“Using animals for entertainment has never been cool and will never be cool. Do better,” someone penned in disappointment.

“How is this even a sport anymore. Animal cruelty should not be praised and promoted like this,” another added.

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“I can’t believe you support that sport😢😢😢,” a follower said, with another commenting that it was “so disappointing”, and another adding it was “surprising” that he would endorse this “cruel sport”.

Fans have criticised Chris Hemsworth forendorsing bull riding. (Credit: Getty)

Other fans also raised their concerns for her safety.

“Well done, but Dad buy her a horse … it’s safer lol,” someone wrote on the Facebook post.

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Despite the backlash, Bec Judd described the video as “epic”, while Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, commented, “Bro insane ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥“.