King Charles in Australia! What it really took to plan his royal tour

You just can’t keep a good King down! Having bounced back sufficiently from his health concerns earlier in the year, King Charles, along with Queen Camilla, is preparing to touch down on Australian soil for his royal tour of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

Advertisement

And, although Charles has visited many times, and as recently as 2018, there will still be plenty of planning and organising needed.

Even though the royal tour is now only five days, the decision-making process will have been extensive. Here’s a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes before King Charles leaves the UK for an official sojourn.

Itinerary time

The very first thing to organise is just how King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend their time at their destination. This means deciding which organisations to visit and what causes to spotlight during the royal tour.

Attention is given to any links between the two countries, or existing personal connections. Obviously, military and defence is a big focus (the Royal Australian Navy gets a look in this time), while Queen Camilla is visiting GIVIT, the Australian charity platform of which she is patron.

Advertisement

King Charles on tour (Credit: Getty)

The guest list

Just as important as where to visit is who to visit – so the royals, along with their advisers, will throw out a wide net to see who should be granted an audience.

Of course, leaders are a must, but there will also be community heroes. For instance, with King Charles and Princess Kate both undergoing cancer treatment, the King is meeting two Australians of the Year who work in that area, one of whom is undergoing his own experimental treatment.

Forward party

When it comes to establishing the logistics of a tour there’s no better way than to get personnel on the ground.

Advertisement

The members of the team who are responsible for the trip will actually head to the destination to nut out every possible detail, from driving routes to the best spot for photos. (You can be sure Sydney Harbour will be front and centre!)

Book of everything

On a royal tour surprises are not welcome, so all the information gathered – from venue maps to guest lists, schedules and even local etiquette guidance – will then be combined in one hefty tome that is referred to as the ‘tour bible’. This will be circulated to those in the inner circle so they are across every step, literally.

King Charles and Queen Camilla with a koala (Credit: Getty)

Protection plans

A separate forward posse of protection and security professionals will also travel to the destination in advance to lock in every aspect of safety for the royals’ trip.

Advertisement

When it comes to King Charles and Queen Camilla heading Down Under, no stone in their itinerary for the ACT and NSW will be left unturned to make sure they are kept safe every moment of their stay.

What to wear, where

It’s no small task organising what royals will wear when they visit a foreign country. They can quite easily need up to three outfits a day, ranging from daytime looks to full black-tie evening dress.

Especially for visiting royal women, attention is paid to incorporating local designers into the tour wardrobe. Princess Kate wore Aussie label Zimmermann and milliner Jonathan Howard on her 2014 trip, while Meghan Markle donned Karen Gee, Martin Grant and Dion Lee when she came to Sydney in 2018.

Any jewellery or royal regalia that pay homage to the destination will be considered. For example, in the official photo announcing the tour, Charles is wearing the Sovereign’s Badge of the Order of Australia, while Camilla sports the Wattle Brooch given to Elizabeth II when she visited our shores back in 1954.

Advertisement

King Charles in Australia (Credit: Getty)

Bringing the team together

When Kate and William visited in 2014, they brought a team of 12, substantially less than the number of personnel Queen Elizabeth II would bring on her trips – these could number more than 30.

Charles and Camilla will take a similar streamlined approach, but there are still quite a few essential staff, from health professionals to personal secretaries, media advisors and hair and wardrobe assistants, who’ll need to accompany them.

Every eventuality

It’s a monumental task to put together everything that ‘just might’ be required. Some of the more surprising items to be packed include all-black outfits (for any unexpected funerals) and a back-up supply of their blood group (just in case a transfusion is needed).

Advertisement

One insider has also revealed that Charles and Camilla like to carry their own favourite tipple. It’s so they don’t run the risk of something untoward being slipped into any drinks they’re served!

Young Prince Charles in front of Sydney Opera House (Credit: Getty)

To read more stories like this purchase a copy of ROYALS monthly, on sale now!

Can’t get enough of the royals?