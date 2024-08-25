Prince Harry and Meghan Markle criticised for ‘fake’ royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s flashy trip to Colombia last week bore all the hallmarks of a traditional royal tour.

From mingling with locals to making impassioned public speeches in front of dignitaries, it was clear that Prince Harry and Meghan were in their element.

All smiles touching down in Cartagena, Colombia. (Credit: Getty)

But as the couple returned to California, royal watchers began scratching their heads over just what was the point of such a trip for two former working royals – and why it cost north of $3 million.

It’s understood a security bill contributed to the hefty expense, with 3000 police and soldiers, a bomb disposal unit, a guard armed with a ballistic briefcase, sniffer dogs and helicopters ensuring Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, were safe.

Salsa dancing with youngsters was on the agenda. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan wowed with her Spanish skills at a conference about Afro women and power, and the couple won fans playing music and dancing.

A source tells New Idea: “Harry and Meghan seemed to enjoy the events and attention while in Colombia – and in public seemed oblivious to any criticisms of their presence in the country.”

The pair took part in traditional Colombian drumming. (Credit: Getty)

In fact, they’re eager to tour again – critics be damned.

“Following the success of their Nigerian tour earlier this year and now this trip to South America, they are definitely open to more appearances where invited,” our insider says.

