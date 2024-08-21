Have the royal family issued a legal warning to Harry and Meghan?

The Duchess of Sussex has gone on record saying she has no plans to return to the United Kingdom any time soon due to fears for her safety. But is there another reason why Meghan Markle is avoiding the home country of her husband, the Duke of Sussex?

Wild theories are currently circulating online, claiming the royal family, specifically the Prince of Wales, has investigated legal options, including the issue of a legal warning, to do with Meghan.

They would allegedly prevent Meghan, 43, from speaking out or even coming in “close proximity” with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, in particular.

There is no definite proof that senior royals have, as yet, issued any legal warnings to Meghan – which would extend to mentioning them online, in media interviews or in any future books.

However, a source does tell New Idea that it would not be a surprise if “they are looking at all options available to them”, including issuing an official legal warning, to “stop Meghan from speaking out about them in future”.

The online chatter also speculates that any legal action would focus primarily on Meghan, as opposed to her and Prince Harry, 39, because of fears she may yet release her own tell-all memoir.

Our insider says: “In the event that the royals do issue a direct legal warning to just Meghan, it would still leave the door ever so slightly open for Harry to rekindle a relationship with his relatives, should he and Meghan separate one day.”

The insider explains that if legal options were being explored, it would most likely be Prince William, 42, who was spearheading that action.

“Since his wife’s cancer diagnosis, he has been like a Rottweiler when it comes to protecting Kate from stress,” the royal insider says.

“It’s no secret that he sometimes gets frustrated by Charles’ softer approach to Harry and Meghan, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was making sure he’s across all options available to him, should Meghan – and Harry – step out of line again.”

The timing checks out too, according to our source. “With the Sussexes doing their ‘quasi royal’ tour of Colombia, focus will again be on everything Harry and Meghan say and do. William will be watching closely,” the insider adds.

William has reportedly been eager to move away from the “never complain, never explain” credo of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, which unofficially has long prevented royals from responding to negative media or any perceived personal attacks.

“While any drastic legal action is, for now, unlikely and would certainly be unprecedented, the mounting online chatter about the possibility is hard to ignore,” our source explains. “Meghan will be rattled by it.”