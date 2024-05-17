Meet the great love of Princess Anne’s life

Despite being at the forefront of the royal family, Princess Anne has done a remarkable job of keeping her personal life out of the spotlight – and her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence is no exception.

While the pair are entrenched within the royal fold, their marriage is remarkably low-key, a sure-fire reason behind its longevity.

Princess Anne became engaged for the first time to Captain Mark Phillips in May 1973. IMAGE: Getty

What happened to Princess Anne and her husband?

An undying love eventually gave way to rocky marital relations between Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips.

After the birth of their youngest child Zara in 1981, rumours began circulating that their marriage was on unsteady ground after they were rarely seen together, and both were thought to be involved in extramarital affairs.

After Captain Mark fathered a love child with New Zealand art teacher, Heather Tonkin in 1985 the writing was on the wall that their marriage would end in divorce – and ultimately it did.

Captain Mark and Princess Anne separated in 1989 and legally divorced in 1992.

The couple wed in November 2023. IMAGE: Getty

Why was Princess Anne allowed to remarry?

When Princess Anne married Sir Timothy Laurence she made history as the second British royal ever to remarry after her distant relative King Henry VIII.

At the time, The Church of England forbade remarriage following divorce, but the more progressive Church of Scotland did not.

Given this, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence elected to marry in Scotland.

Does Princess Anne’s husband have any children?

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence does not have any children.

He is however stepfather to Princess Anne’s children from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall (nee Phillips).

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips share two children together: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. IMAGE: Getty

How did Princess Anne meet her husband?

Princess Anne met her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence in 1986 on the Royal Yacht Britannia where the naval officer was serving as an equerry to Queen Elizabeth.

At the time, Princess Anne had quietly begun separating from her first husband Captain Mark Phillips.

In the years that followed, the pair exchanged countless letters of a personal nature that in 1989 were leaked to the press. But it wasn’t until May 1992 that the pair made their public debut at the Royal Caledonian Ball.

In December of that same year, they married in an intimate Presbyterian church (Crathie Kirk to be exact) near Balmoral Castle. The wedding was attended by the Queen, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Prince Edward as well as Anne’s then teenage children Peter and Zara Phillips.

In December 1992, Princess Anne tied the knot for the second time with Sir Timothy Laurence. IMAGE: Getty

Are Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence still married?

Yes, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence are still married after more than 30 years together.

Is Princess Anne’s husband a working royal?

Sir Timothy Laurence is not a working royal, he does however frequently support Princess Anne with her royal duties, and is by her side at many official royal engagements.

Princess Anne is often touted as the “hardest working royal”, consistently topping the list with the scores of engagements she attends each and every year, her devoted husband always by her side.

While Sir Timothy prefers to remain in the background, he still represents The Crown, albeit in an informal matter that he is not officially recognised for.

Timothy is six years Anne’s junior. IMAGE: Getty

How old was Princess Anne when she married?

Princess Anne married her first husband Captain Mark Phillips when she was 22 and he was 25 in 1973.

She then married her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in 1992 when she was 42 and he was 37.

