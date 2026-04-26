EXCLUSIVE: My Reno Rules’ dirty little secret Channel 7 doesn’t want you to see

NEED TO KNOW My Reno Rules host Dr Chris Brown and show backer Adrian Portelli reportedly clashed behind the scenes during filming.

and show backer reportedly behind the scenes during filming. Sources claim Chris found Adrian’s flashy persona “over the top” and kept interactions strictly professional.

and kept interactions strictly professional. The pair were not following each other on Instagram at press time.

on Instagram at press time. Surrounding controversies — including the Alex Cullen/$50K gift scandal — are said to have put Chris further on edge.

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Talk about a renovation gone wrong!

What started as a dream build on My Reno Rules quickly turned into a behind-the-scenes demolition, with insiders claiming the on-set dynamic between host Dr Chris Brown and Adrian Portelli, the show’s producer and sponsor, was anything but a finished masterpiece.

In fact, sources say the tension between the pair was impossible to ignore.

“Let’s just say, Chris wasn’t a fan at all,” dishes one insider.

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When Chris signed on to host My Reno Rules, he reportedly thought he’d landed one of the most exciting roles of his TV career.

Chris and Adrian’s ‘vibe’ shifted early during filming. (Credit: Channel Seven).

It was a fresh format with big personalities and plenty of buzz.

But a source close to production claims his excitement didn’t last long.

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Our source alleges the vibe shifted early, with Chris, 47, struggling to warm to high-profile billionaire Adrian, 36.

“It wasn’t explosive or dramatic, just very … cold,” says our source. (Credit: Media Mode).

The insider claims he found Adrian “over the top” and, at times, even difficult to connect with.

“Adrian’s flashy persona may make for compelling television, but it didn’t exactly win over his co-star,” the source says.

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“Chris is down to earth and just wasn’t a fan of Adrian’s style at all.

“It was definitely a bit awkward at times.”

As filming continued, the distance between them reportedly became more noticeable.

While they remained professional on camera, off-screen was another story.

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The pair are just two very different people, says our source. (Credit: Channel Seven).

At press time, neither Chris nor Adrian was following the other on Instagram.

“Chris kept things strictly business,” adds the insider.

“He was rarely seen mingling with Adrian and tended to stick to his own circle once filming wrapped.”

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Matters are understood to have become complicated as controversy began swirling around Adrian, including his public feud with The Block’s Scott Cam last year and the fallout involving former Today presenter Alex Cullen.

Alex Cullen hosted on Today for five years before he was axed for accepting a payment from Adrian Portelli. (Credit: Getty)

Alex parted ways with Channel Nine in early 2025 after he accepted a $50,000 “gift” from Adrian as part of a live on-air stunt.

“All the drama set off alarm bells for Chris, so it’s not surprising he quietly voiced concern,” the source adds.

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“Chris has a strong reputation and is protective of it. If there’s negative press, of course, he’d be mindful of how that reflects on the show – and on him.”

Despite the reported tension, both Chris and Adrian continued to fulfil their roles professionally, ensuring production stayed on track.

However, those connected to the set insist the off-screen dynamic never truly improved.

“It was a shame,” the insider adds.

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“And everyone is hoping viewers don’t pick up on the subtle strain.”