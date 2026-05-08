Robert Irwin sends a clear message he’s team William and Kate amid Meghan snub

Robert Irwin has partnered with Prince William and Princess Catherine for a special project, after he quietly snubbed Meghan Markle during her visit to Australia.

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Sources told us that the Duchess of Sussex was an admirer of the Irwin family and “wanted to sound them out” about working together, or involving her children in a future wildlife project.

However, the wildlife warrior politely declined while she visited with Prince Harry.

“They meant no ill will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day, they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm,” our source explained.

Robert Irwin emphasised his strong relationship with Prince William and his family. (Credit: Instagram)

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Robert then took to Instagram on May 8 to reinforce his strong relationship with the Prince of Wales.

He introduced an eastern grey kangaroo joey named Cwtch and explained the meaning behind the unique name.

“Cwtch, which is Welsh for cuddle,” he said in the joint Instagram post with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account.

“The absolute perfect name for a joey kangaroo, because at this age, they love a cuddle and spend most of their time inside that pouch with their mum.

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“I want to say a particular thank you to Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for your help in finding this little one a brilliant name.”

Fans were delighted about the collaboration, with one commenting that they “need the Wales kids together with the Kangaroos”.

He also thanked the family for their conservation efforts over the years.

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“So sweet and the Wales children picked a great name!” another wrote. “The collab I never knew I needed 😍 welcome, Cwtch!” a third added.

Robert Irwin has a strong relationship with members of the British royal family. (Credit: Getty)

It’s been more than 10 years since the Princess and Princess of Wales came to Australia, with a source previously telling New Idea that Robert is keen for them to return with their children.

“William’s promised to bring the kids to the Irwin zoo one day, and Robert takes every opportunity to remind him of that,” the source said.

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The pair have a long-standing friendship, and Robert has been an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, which William founded.

After Anthony Albanese extended an invitation to William and Catherine to visit in 2025, there’s talk that the couple are considering another tour Down Under.

One source claimed that it was on the cards before Catherine’s diagnosis, but now that she’s in the clear, and even announced her first overseas outing, it could be sooner than we think.

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