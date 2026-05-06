Princess Kate announces first overseas royal trip since cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate has announced she is heading abroad for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

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The Princess of Wales, 44, has confirmed she will be visiting Italy for a brief two-day solo trip from May 13 until May 14.

It will be her first overseas work trip since she publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Kate will be visiting Reggio Emilia in northern Italy to learn about their approach to childhood education.

Princess Kate has announced her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

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It is linked to her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched in 2021 to drive change in the education sector.

“The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development,” her spokesperson said in a statement.

Kate went on a similar trip back in 2022, when she visited Denmark to learn about their education system and visit the LEGO Foundation Playlab at the University College Copenhagen.

Her last official overseas visit was to Marseille, France, in October 2023, to support the England team during the Rugby World Cup.

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Kate announced she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, and has spoken openly about her treatment since.

Two years on, in March 2026, Kate candidly revealed she has cut down on drinking alcohol since her cancer diagnosis.

“Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol,” she told Fabal Beerhall owner Hannah Rhodes during a visit for the Bermondsey Beer Mile.

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“It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

Kate last went overseas in October 2023 for the Rugby World Cup. (Credit: Getty)

In January 2025, Kate confirmed that she had gone into remission and she has since resumed official royal duties.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she wrote on X at the time.

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“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”