Mel Schilling tributes: All the heartfelt messages in honour of the late MAFS star

Tributes have been flooding in after the tragic news of Mel Schilling’s death.

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The Married At First Sight dating coach passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday, March 24, her husband, Gareth Brisbane, confirmed.

Her co-stars, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, led the tributes after the heartbreaking news, while many more MAFS cast members have shared their memories with Mel.

Many of the 2026 cast joined in paying tribute after Channel Nine confirmed that the series would continue to air after Mel’s passing.

Keep scrolling for all the touching messages.

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Tributes have been flooding in from the MAFS family after Mel Schilling’s death. (Credit: Instagram)

Mel Schilling: In tribute

As well as becoming a household name on MAFS Australia, Mel was also part of the expert panel on MAFS UK.

Her UK co-star, Paul C Brunson, shared a lengthy tribute in memory of Mel, praising her for her “strength” throughout her cancer battle.

“Mel was tough. A straight talker. Strong in every sense. But when she spoke about her daughter Maddie and her husband Gareth… everything softened,” he penned.

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“Her voice changed. Her energy shifted. There was always gentleness and tenderness. A deep, deep love. That’s something I’ll never forget.

“Mel showed us what it means to live your values. To choose people. To show up with strength, even when it’s hard.

“To stand for something. To never give up on yourself. And to love deeply.

UK MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has shared his devastation. (Credit: Instagram)

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“She was present. She was powerful. She was full of heart. She will be deeply loved. And profoundly missed.”

Charlene Douglas, who also served as an expert on the UK panel, said she will forever “treasure the laughter” they shared during their time on the show.

“I’m both devastated and heartbroken to hear of the passing of my MAFS queen and friend Mel,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had the pleasure of spending time with Mel in her last days and will forever treasure the laughter, the memories and love we had for each other.

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“Mel’s love for life, jokes and of course dancing will forever stay in my heart. What I wouldn’t give to be dancing to Beyoncé with you right now.

“Sleep in perfect peace Mel. Love you.”

A whole host of MAFS contestants also heaped praise on the “kind” TV star as they thanked her for her support throughout their times on the Channel Nine show.

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Lucinda Light, who featured on the 2024 series, shared a series of photographs of herself and Mel alongside some poignant words.

“Beautiful @mel_schilling1 passed away peacefully today surrounded by so much love. It’s hard to put into words how sad this is,” she shared.

“Sending love to her lovely family- particularly Gareth and Maddie and all those who were close to Mel. RIP divine lady~ you’ll be incredibly missed on planet earth.”

Lucinda’s on-screen husband, Tim Smith, broke down in tears as he posted a video tribute in honour of Mel to Instagram.

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“It’s with a heavy heart that I make this video. Words can’t describe how deeply sad I feel at the passing of Mel,” he wrote in an accompanying caption.

“She was an incredible person—funny, kind, and genuinely one of the sweetest souls I’ve met. I have so many great memories from the three months I got to spend with her, and I’ll always hold onto those.

“My heart goes out to Gareth, to Maddie, to her close friends, and to her family. I can’t begin to imagine what she’s been through over the past couple of years.

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“I just hope she’s now at peace… watching over Maddie from above. Rest in peace, Mel.”

Their co-star, Andrea Thompson, also thanked Mel for her “warmth” in her own heartfelt tribute.

“Wow in the saddest of ways. I loved this woman,” she gushed.

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“She showed me so much warmth compassion and kindness and I am grateful to have spent some time with her. Just why…. Goodbye beautiful soul, you shone the most beautiful light.”

Lauren Dunn added, “I am absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Mel. Mel made my time on MAFS amazing. She supported and loved us all. My heart is with her family and friends.”

Elsewhere, Bryce Ruthven, who found love with Melissa Rawson on MAFS in 2021, credited Mel with helping them to find lasting love.

“If it wasn’t for Mel Schilling, Liss and I never would have had and wouldn’t have our own family,” he penned.

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“Our lasting memory away from a TV show… Mel was the only person from the MAFS production team kind enough to call us and congratulate us at the time of announcing our engagement and pregnancy with Levi and Tate. That phone call will never be forgotten.”

2022 bride Olivia Frazer also wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My thoughts and prayers are with Mel’s friends and family. Particularly her husband and little girl. She was so proud to be your wife and mother. May she rest in peace.”

Cameron Merchant shared his sadness in a sweet post. (Credit: Instagram)

Fan favourite Cameron Merchant, who met his wife Jules Robinson on MAFS in 2018, shared a photograph of Mel with his family as he thanked her for her “friendship”.

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“Truly devastating. We are beyond shattered. You are a beautiful soul Mel, thank you for your incredible friendship. Thank you for being so inspiring. Rest peacefully. We will love you always,” he said.

Evelyn Ellis also credited Mel for keeping the MAFS cast “calm” during the hard moments at the Commitment Ceremonies.

“Life is too short. Rest peacefully Mel, you have touched so many people with your light and kindness,” she explained.

“I remember sitting on that sofa and I’ve always felt that you tried to calm people down with your eyes when moments seemed tense.”

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Her partner, Duncan James, shared his own tribute, writing, “Rest in peace ❤️ 🕊️ – Mel was such a strong woman, who so many ppl looked up to. One of the greats, you’ll truly be missed.”

Jack Millar, who was matched with Domenica Calarco on MAFS in 2022, also thanked Mel for “being so kind, thoughtful and genuinely caring” during his time on the reality TV show.

Mel made a huge impact on everyone who appeared on MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Lyndall Grace described her as “always kind, and strong, and fair”, adding, “Who she is not only changed the people she met, but anyone who got to see her across the world.”

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2025 bride Jamie Marinos called Mel a “beautiful soul” as she also shared her heartbreak over the tragic loss.

“I feel so grateful to have been in your presence. Even though my heart is broken knowing you’re gone. I’ll always be so grateful I got to know you,” she shared.

“I hope you’re at peace now. Sending so much love to your friends and family.”

Her co-star, Katie Johnston, also sent her love and thanked her for her “hugs and reassurance” in a touching message.

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Luke Fourniotis, who appeared on the 2026 series, added, “Mel, you were such a lovely person. This news is so hard for all of us. May you rest in peace.”