Mel Schilling’s funeral: When will the MAFS star’s final farewell be?

NEED TO KNOW Mel Schilling died on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Her husband, Gareth Brisbane, said she passed away “surrounded by love”.

She had been battling colon cancer since December 2023.

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MAFS fans around the globe have been left devastated by the news of Mel Schilling’s death.

The dating coach sadly passed away on Tuesday, March 24, her husband, Gareth Brisbane, confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Tributes have been flooding in from MAFS cast members ever since the news, and fans have also been sharing their condolences.

There have been many messages of support for Mel’s partner, Gareth, and her daughter, Maddie, 10, at the devastating time.

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It is not yet known whether Mel will be farewelled in a public or private funeral, but it is clear there is an outpouring of love for the TV star.

Read on for everything you need to know.

MAFS fans have been left devastated over the news of Mel Schilling’s death. (Credit: Instagram)

When will Mel Schilling’s funeral be?

There has not yet been any confirmation about when Mel’s funeral will take place.

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Mel lived in London with her husband, Gareth, and their daughter, Maddie, so it is not known if the service will take place in Australia or the UK.

There has also not yet been any news about whether the service will be public or a more intimate, family occasion.

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How did Mel Schilling die?

Mel sadly passed away after a battle with colon cancer.

She was first diagnosed with the disease in December 2023, but went into remission in January 2025.

However, the cancer then returned, and Mel confirmed in March 2026 that it had spread to her brain and was terminal.

Her devastating news came just days after she announced she was leaving MAFS Australia to focus on her family and health.

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And on March 24, her husband, Gareth, shared the devastating news that Mel had passed away.

Mel with her family. (Credit: Instagram)

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

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“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 – and nailed both.

“This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

Mel’s MAFS co-stars John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla have also shared tributes to Mel. (Credit: Instagram)

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“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

Gareth thanked the MAFS family for their continued support and “kindness” throughout her cancer battle as he signed off the heartbreaking post.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful,” he continued.

“Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

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Read all the MAFS tributes to Mel here.