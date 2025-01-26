EXCLUSIVE: Mel Schilling tells all about new season of MAFS

Dating coach and psychologist Mel Schilling is just as excited about the new season of Married At First Sight as we are! With a fresh set of brides and grooms entering the experiment, Mel tells New Idea that this year’s show has “a lot to it”.

“[There’s] more interesting characters and a lot more subtle storylines to get your teeth into,” she says.

The 53-year-old promises there will also be the “gorgeous sparks, love stories, and sexiness that fans expect every year – and of course, the drama!” Mel is determined that those participating in the experiment this season don’t underestimate the power of the ‘slow burn’ relationship.

“I’d say the biggest lesson I’ve learned about love is that chemistry doesn’t have to be there immediately,” Mel tells us.

“It’s something that can develop.”

Experts Alessandra, Mel, and John are ready to dish out some tough love. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s an important lesson Mel and her fellow MAFS experts, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, will impart to this year’s couples, and a lesson she hopes viewers at home will also take on board. Having appeared as an expert on MAFS since Season 2 (a position she also holds on the UK version), Mel is adamant that the true “winners” of any MAFS season are the participants who have the “courage to change”.

“That’s what I consider a winner in this process. Someone who’s actually got the courage to change their ways, to change their relationship patterns, and to try doing things differently. That’s something I really admire,” she says.

Mel also points out that “owning your behaviour” is key to a successful relationship, both on screen and in real life.

“Accountability and owning the baggage and the history and everything that you bring to the relationship … the advice that I often give is around getting people to really open their eyes and take a closer look at themselves,” she says.

Mel has a close bond with her daughter Maddie. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s an interesting point, considering the hardest part of Mel’s MAFS job now – compared to when she first started – is figuring out which cast members are indeed on the show to find love, and which are there just for fame.

“That started a real level of complication, to be honest – we need to be very aware of that,” Mel shares.

“A big part of our job these days is weeding out the people who are not serious about finding a partner. It’s a challenge.”

Over the past year, Mel has been dealing with a personal challenge of her own. At the end of 2023, she was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent several operations and a grueling course of chemotherapy. The news was an incredible shock to Mel, who is based in the UK with husband Gareth Brisbane and their nine-year-old daughter Maddie. Thankfully though, the day before Mel spoke with New Idea, she announced her cancer was in remission.

"It's been pretty bad, I've got to say," Mel reflects. "It's been a mad year."

Mel adds though, that in addition to the support from her family and friends, the distraction of filming both the Australian and UK series of MAFS has helped her through the toughest times. She says: “There were times when I was really unwell – but work is an important aspect of my life. Helping people find love on MAFS is a really big part of who I am.”

