MAFS’ Morena EXCLUSIVE: “Tony wasted my time”

As the eldest bride on this season of Married At First Sight, Morena, 57, knows what she wants – in a TV groom and in life – and she isn’t backing down!

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, Morena reveals that, following the end of her unhappy, 29-year marriage, she became committed to working on herself and slowly realised she is deserving of a wonderful life.

My ex-husband was very old-fashioned,” she says.

“After my marriage ended, slowly but surely my confidence grew, and I’ve now come to realise that I can do anything I put my mind to,” she says.

Mum-of-two Morena is now a fitness instructor and DJ.

After an initial spark, tensions arose. (Credit: Channel Nine)

It also takes a special kind of bravery to go on a reality TV show to look for love,” she adds, with a laugh.

On the series, Morena is partnered with 53-year-old charter captain Tony. But after what seemed like a heartwarming start to their marriage – cracks have already started to show.

Last week, Morena opened up to her TV husband about how she felt she was ignored by some of the younger grooms at the dinner party. But she was infuriated that he appeared to doze off during the conversation while he later complained: “When’s it my time to talk?”

Since those episodes aired, Morena has unleashed on both the experts, who she entrusted to find her “the perfect match” – about how she has been portrayed on the mega-hit Channel Nine show, and also accusing the network of “wasting her time”.

Morena’s children are her world. (Credit: Instagram)

While it’s not yet known how her marriage to Tony pans out, The Daily Mail reported that Tony is apparently still “legally married to his ex-wife” and that he allegedly wanted to reunite with her. Morena has also said the Tony “loves himself” and, after their initial meeting, didn’t give her a chance as his bride.

“I often give more love that I receive,” Morena says.

“I’ve got a heart bigger than the MCG – and I deserve real love.”

Time will tell if her TV marriage lasts the distance…