Married At First Sight bride Jamie Marinos has come to the defence of fellow bride Katie Johnston after she was abandoned on her honeymoon by her groom Tim Gromie.

While for the majority of couples, the first Dinner Party was a point of excitement and a chance to mingle with their fellow newlyweds, for Katie it was an evening tinged with sadness as she walked in alone – leaving everyone speechless in the process.

Despite her best efforts to get to know her groom, the radiant redhead was met with obstacles at every step of the way, Tim telling her he felt “no spark” and would have preferred the experts match him with a “small, petite, blonde woman.”

“He’s just so focused on the physical,” a heartbroken Katie laments to her fellow brides.

Tim left Katie in hysterics on their honeymoon. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As she recounted all that had gone down between the couple on their wedding day and short-lived honeymoon, many of her fellow brides were quick to offer their support, telling Katie that they would grill Tim on her behalf if she wanted some support.

While Katie was cautious about the group grilling her husband if he did show up, it’s clear Jamie and Carina in particular aren’t ready to back down, especially when Tim does eventually walk in the door!

“If I go in heavy and the girls go in heavy we’re going to go backward instead of forward,” Katie shares with producers, still hopeful her marriage is salvageable.

Deflecting any and every question directed his way about the sorry state of his marriage, the 38-year-old primary school teacher from Victoria is furious that his wife has spoken to others about him behind his back, emphatically telling the others that he has tried his hardest to Katie, and that she had made zero effort to get to know him or apologise to him for how she treated him on their honeymoon.

“All I will say is that I feel like I’m the one who has made most of the effort,” Tim tells a flabbergasted Katie.

“Hearing that I was like ‘what the hell?’ He’s the one who has been pushing me away since day one. He’s the one who has rejected me,” Katie later shares with producers.

Carina has vowed to reveal Tim’s “true colours” after an explosive Dinner Party showdown. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As Katie becomes more and more visibly distressed, self-described “firecracker” Jamie questions Tim over his failings, accusing him of gaslighting Katie by putting all the blame on her for their flailing relationship.

Refusing to acknowledge any wrongdoing, Tim is quick to deflect Jamie, leading the 28-year-old to pull her husband Dave aside to rant about the situation, vowing that she “won’t stand” for this behaviour and will prove Tim’s nice-guy act is fake once and for all.

“I feel like I’m going to lose my mind in there. Am I the only one seeing what’s going on in there?” a furious Jamie vents.

The tensions continue to skyrocket in the room as Carina gets involved, pressing Tim harder, determined to discover the truth. As Tim continues his evasiveness, Jamie can’t keep her frustrations silent any longer, erupting at Tim.

“I can’t die on this hill charging this motherf***** all night, someone’s gotta back me,” she exclaims aloud before Tim dramatically storms out telling everyone “f***, I’m sick of this shit.”

Could this be the last time we see him on MAFS?