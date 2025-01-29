EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Katie says “I know my worth”

She was mortified when her groom Tim wiped his mouth following their first kiss and then turned down her advances at their reception. All of this before learning that he’d told producers off-camera that he wasn’t attracted to her.

But hard-done-by Married at First Sight bride Katie is having the last laugh, with viewers rallying around the bubbly redhead – and slamming judgemental Tim, 38, for his cruel treatment of her.

Despite saying he had an “open mind”, Tim was quick to criticise his new bride Katie on their wedding day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Breaking down in tears, Katie, 37, confessed that Tim’s reaction was her “worst nightmare”.

“Last night for me was horrible,” Katie told producers.

“He knocked on my door and wanted to chat. We sat down and he said, ‘There’s no spark; I wasn’t feeling a spark all day.”

“To be rejected, that’s my worst nightmare. I don’t know what I’ve done.”

Despite her best efforts to get to know her new husband, Katie was given the cold shoulder by Tim. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In an exclusive interview with New Idea, Katie – a CEO of a social enterprise for a restaurant chain that donates half their profits to charity – says she now knows her self-worth – and isn’t willing to put up with less than she deserves.

“I spent way too many years avoiding relationships, thinking I was protecting myself,” she explains.

“Turns out if they aren’t good for me I can see it pretty quickly and have the self-esteem and strength to leave.”

The effervescent bride has become an instant fan favourite thanks to her candid admissions of feeling like a “fraud” for turning to the show to find love.

“It’s not supposed to happen this way, right?” she cried before the ceremony.

“You’re meant to fall in love and then do it. Someone’s supposed to love you first. And nobody loved me enough to do this.”

Fans have been quick to rally behind the heartbroken bride, who has been single for a decade. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Her candour that an ex “destroyed” and “ashamed” her with his body shaming also hit a nerve.

“Katie deserves the world,” a fan posted to X.

“Protect her at all costs,” wrote another.

“I just want to give Katie a big hug. She deserves so much more,” penned a third.

Beloved MAFS 2023 bride Lucinda Light also took to social media to share her support for the jilted bride, writing on Instagram: “The whole of Australia is right behind you gorgeous woman. I’m so sorry this was your experience. Tim is one very disappointing person.”