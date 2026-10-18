Sofía Vergara is “devastated” by ex Joe Manganiello’s memoir marriage claims

NEED TO KNOW Joe Manganiello has lifted the lid on his marriage to Sofía Vergara in new memoir Bloodlines .

has lifted the lid on his marriage to in new . The actor makes bombshell claims about their relationship during his mystery health battle.

Insiders say Sofía is “devastated” and disputes the picture her ex paints.

and disputes the picture her ex paints. Her son Manolo is reportedly just as angry and wants his mum to finally tell her side.

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Sofía Vergara is seeing red over ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s new memoir, Bloodlines, with an insider telling New Idea the actress is “devastated” by his version of their failed seven-year marriage.

In his book, Joe, 49, writes of difficulties in his marriage to Sofía, 54, became as he battled a mysterious autoimmune illness.

The Magic Mike actor says he became ill shortly after he and Sofía wed in November 2015.

In and out of hospital trying to get answers, and with his weight plummeting, Joe alleges the marriage became “devoid of any emotionality whatsoever” .

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Something tells us Sofia won’t be reading Joe’s memoir Bloodlines anytime soon. (Credit: Getty, Instagram)

“Sofia is big mad about Joe’s book. She’s devastated that after everything she did, the nursemaiding, the bedside vigils, he turns around a criticises her for, what, not hugging him enough?” slams a source close to the Modern Family actress.

“She’s stunned at how on the one hand he admits she saved his life, while claiming she was ‘devoid of any emotionality whatsoever’.”

However, the source says it is Sofía’s adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is angriest about his former stepdad’s claims.

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Joe was plagued with health issues during his marriage to Sofia. He had his large intestine amputated and faced a “multitude of skin conditions”. (Credit: Instagram)

Manolo, 35, recently shared an Instagram story about dealing with inflated egos that may have been a pointed message, which Sofía intriguingly reposted.

“If you think Sofia’s mad, Manolo’s the one to avoid right now,” claims our source.

“He’s outraged by Joe’s claims. He watched his mum drop everything to help Joe through some really grim moments – everything was set aside; her career, her own health and even her only son.

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“He’s urging Sofía to tell her side of the story.”

Sofía and Joe announced their separation in July 2023. Their divorce was finalised the following April. (Credit: Getty)

Manolo posted a graphic that listed personality traits.

On it, he wrote a cryptic message: “Remember kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it, and nothing will ever be enough and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy.”

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Sofia’s son Manolo posted an Instagram Story that the actress shared on her own account. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

When asked about the post during a CBS Mornings appearance, Joe replied: “Well, I think anybody who said that should read the book first and understand what the book is actually about because it’s not about that.

“It’s about the suffering I went through.”