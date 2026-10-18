‘Traumatic’: The Block’s Chantel and Wyatt’s room reveal meltdown

They entered The Block hoping to renovate their way to a life-changing payday but for House 2, the experience has apparently become one they would rather forget.

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On track not to win a single room, controversial couple Chantel, 32, and Wyatt, 30, are said to reach breaking point at the final room judging.

New Idea understands the couple are furious with how their time on the show unfolded, with tensions between them, the cast, crew and Channel Nine reaching an all-time high.

“It is fair to say that they feel their efforts weren’t respected and that their lack of wins was being driven by a higher power,” confirms our source, adding “which anyone in the know would insist was untrue.”

The couple had their own ideas and stuck to them! (Credit: Media Mode)

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According to the insider, the couple left filming telling producers they had no desire to return for further commitments.

“They were dirty on everyone… they just wanted to walk away and never look back.”

But while Chantel and Wyatt may feel hard done by, sources close to production insist their lack of victories wasn’t necessarily a case of bad luck.

“They weren’t playing to win the individual weeks and they refused to take the judges’ advice,” the insider claims.

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“As the weeks went on, they became less and less interested in filming. By the time tools down came around on Sundays, you could see they didn’t want to be there.”

The judges’ expert advice was often ignored. (Credit: Media Mode)

While Chantel is reportedly trying to remain optimistic, sources say Wyatt has found it particularly difficult to move on from the experience.

The insider claims Wyatt has described his time on The Block as the most traumatic experience of his life and has vowed never to appear on reality television again.

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“Wyatt has made it very clear that he would never put himself through something like this again,” the source reveals.

“He believes filming caused him a lot of pain and upset, and it took months for him to readjust to normal life.”

And with the auction still to come, the prospect of returning to face the cameras is reportedly causing further concern.

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“He feels like there could be more drama waiting for him, and he doesn’t want to be put in another uncomfortable situation,” the insider explains.

“He’s very wary about what might happen when everyone is back together.”

Darren and Shaynna had some opinions on House 2’s choices. (Credit: Media Mode)

Perhaps the most awkward reunion could be with host Scott Cam.

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New Idea understands the relationship between Wyatt and the much-loved Block host has deteriorated considerably, with neither man said to be looking forward to seeing the other.

For Wyatt, the prospect of facing the people he believes contributed to his unhappy experience is reportedly the last thing he wants.