Constantly kept busy with Better Homes & Gardens, former competitive swimmer and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Johanna Griggs relishes the moments she gets to spend with her family.

A proud mum-of-two, the 52-year-old shares glimpses into her family life via social media – and it’s clear she values time spent with her boys above all else.

Johanna Griggs was initially married to actor Gary Sweet. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Johanna Griggs’ husband?

Johanna shares two sons, Jesse and Joe, with her ex-husband, actor Gary Sweet. Before she met her lifetime partner, Todd Huggins, she was married to Gary from 1995 to 1999.

While she has kept details of her first relationship private, the former swimmer did candidly speak to our sister publication, The Australian Women’s Weekly, in 2019, about the aftermath of the marriage.

“When a marriage ends, you feel like you’re such a failure in that aspect,” she told the publication at the time.

“But at the same time, it really uncomplicated our lives.”

Joh shares two sons, Jesse and Joe, with her ex-husband, Gary Sweet. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

The bronze medalist also confessed that she “loved (her) years as a single mum” before meeting Todd.

“There are situations where people go between parents – we really didn’t have to do that,” Joh explained. “So you’re the decision maker, they’re your little buddies. And I had a lot of support around me.”

But, of course, Joh would not be a single mum for long after her brother introduced her to building foreman Todd Huggins, with whom the connection was instant.

Now, they have been together for 20 years and married for 19.

Taking to Instagram, Johanna posted a reel of photos of them as a couple and with their family, writing it’s “Still the best decision I ever made”.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @toddyhuggins, who makes every day so much fun. And cause I’m flying out again today, you don’t even have to think of anything to do to celebrate!” she wrote on November 25.

In the same interview with AWW, the host revealed that, even while she was out of the country to host the Winter Olympics, Todd would regularly visit her sons (then seven and eight).

“He would turn up every day and either kick a footie, do their homework with them, or hang with them and watch TV,” Joh fondly recalled.

Joh is constantly sharing family updates on her Instagram, relishing in the time they get to spend together. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“That was such a monumental thing to do. He never tried to be the boys’ dad because they have a dad but he is 100 per cent a person who influences them, who they still go to. They just adore him.”

While she might keep family details private, she is happy to express her pride in her sons.

“They are two of the funniest, kindest, most considerate, often wildest and brilliantly clever men,” she said in a birthday tribute to her sons in 2024. “They can talk to anyone from any different background easily, and make everyone around them feel comfortable… and they are always laughing.”

Johanna and Todd attempted to welcome their own children into the world through IVF but were sadly unsuccessful. They also looked into adoption but, due to accidentally missing a paperwork deadline, were forced to start over.

The Better Homes & Gardens host revealed to AWW that the couple took it as a sign from the universe that children were just not going to happen for them.

Along with being a proud mother, Johanna is also a grandmother. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Johanna Griggs a grandma?

However, their family has expanded in a different way. In 2018, Joh’s youngest son Joe and his then-partner Katie Buttel welcomed a son named Jax.

At the time, the Olympic Games commentator gushed over the impact her first grandchild had on the family in an interview with our sister publication TV Week.

“When you see your baby holding a baby, ‘surreal’ is the best word to describe it. I blubbered like a baby for 48 hours,” she said.

It is clear Johanna – or “Joh-Nanna” as she has been known to dub herself on social media – cherishes each moment she gets to spend with her sons and grandson, constantly relishing in family time on her Instagram.

In 2021, the presenter shared a sweet snap of the entire family on Mother’s Day, rejoicing that everyone was under the same roof once more.

“Got to enjoy our whole crazy, noisy, fun family for Mother’s Day yesterday for the first time since our last attempt at Christmas was aborted due to the shutdown,” the 52-year-old penned.

“Jesse and Nicola (Jesse’s partner) made it down from Far North Queensland which made it even more special to have both boys under the same roof with their gorgeous girlfriends. I love this chaotic, mad family so much!”