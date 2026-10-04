“Putting on a brave face”: Pressure mounts for Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic

For Karl Stefanovic, 2026 was the year he broke “free” from commercial media, but with that independence has come a huge financial blow that’s starting to take a toll.

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New Idea hears Karl is still entertaining a move into politics, most likely in Queensland, his wife Jasmine’s home state, where his views are widely shared.

However, while Karl “does his thing” up North, sources claim that Jasmine would likely need to remain in Sydney for the majority of that time, with their six-year-old daughter Harper.

“There’s got to be concerns around finances. Karl’s more than $100,000-a-month salary from Today no longer drops into their account monthly, and that has to hurt,” a well-placed insider tells New Idea.

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic have reached breaking point after a difficult few months. (Credit: Matrix)

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So far, Karl, 52, has lost two lucrative jobs and had his third – the controversial podcast – thrown into disarray over a nasty legal battle with business partner Keshnee Ibrahim.

Not only will Karl have to cough up a sizeable payout for ownership of the podcast, the explosive falling out has also cost Jasmine, 42, her 20-year friendship with Keshnee.

In the middle of all the drama, the pair also had to face court to save their dog, Chance the Yapper, from being put down.

Now the chaos and instability is weighing heavy on the Stefanovics, as the October 13 court date over the podcast dispute looms.

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“In all the years they’ve been together, Jasmine has never had to think about tightening the purse strings; they’ve publicly lived a very lavish life,” says the insider.

“This latest drama with his former business partner has put added strain on their relationship.”

There’s also Harper to think about. According to the insider, stay-at-home mum Jasmine, a former shoe designer, wants to secure the best education for their daughter, so stable employment and income are crucial. Jasmine also doesn’t really want to be pulling Harper out of her school in Sydney and into a new one in Queensland.

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“Jasmine has reached breaking point. She is trying to put on a brave face for their little girl but she is concerned for their future,” the insider adds.

Though The Karl Stefanovic Show still has financial backing from advertisers, Karl will need a backup plan to bankroll a $4 million redevelopment of their Castlecrag home and a mortgage on their Noosa pad.

After losing his lucrative Today gig, sources say Karl will have to find a new way to finance his $4 million home redevelopment. (Credit: Media Mode)

Then there’s politics. Karl continues to push himself as a man of the people, and recently posted a video on Instagram urging his many followers to “stand up folks” and “rumble” about the issues facing everyday Australians.

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It prompted a flurry of comments, including from Punters Politics – which has 200, 000 more followers than Karl – asking him “to come on the Punters pod like you promised’. Another fan suggested Karl “run for PM at the next election”.

We hear Karl is especially intrigued by going down the political path in Queensland, backed by One Nation’s Pauline Hanson.

“There is mounting speculation from very good authority that Karl may be eyeing off a political career with his new friend Pauline, and if Karl is keen, she can make it happen,” the source adds.

“Karl knows it’s make or break.”

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