Shock split? Can confesses regret over doing The Block with Han

Han and Can have been clashing throughout The Block, and week nine saw Can reach breaking point.

Advertisement

Throughout the show, rumours have swirled that the couple have split since the show finished filming.

Determined to score a win, the couple, who have been together for a year, have thrown everything into their house.

This week, the Blockheads were tasked with presenting their water closets, garages, laundries, mudrooms, and pantries.

Han and Can have fought constantly on The Block, making fans wonder if they have split since filming the show. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block))

Advertisement

After they lost the Tradie Games, which left Han reeling, the couple bickered about all the things they needed to do.

Fed up with Han’s yelling and demands, Can made a shocking confession about doing the show with her partner.

“I get yelled at every Saturday,” she began. “As partners, you probably do tread on each other’s toes too much.”

Advertisement

She then joked: “If anyone’s at home and thinking of applying, do it with a friend. As opposed to family… as opposed to anyone you know too well.”

While the judges fell in love with their styling and layout choices, the couple came second, losing by half a point to Britt and Taz.

Despite their differences, Han and Can have insisted that The Block has made them stronger. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Are Han and Can from The Block still together?

For now, they very much are!

Advertisement

Even though they have been fighting on the show, Han and Can said being opposites make them a great team.

“Different functions, but together we get the job done,” they said.

While fans might be questioning if they’ve split, others are convinced that a proposal is on the cards.

In one episode, the couple traded their everyday clothes for glamorous white outfits, which has led fans to think an engagement is around the corner.

Advertisement

Han and Can have been slammed by fans for fighting constantly on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock))

Han even confirmed marriage plans to our sister publication TV Week!

“The next step for us would be getting engaged, if we can afford a ring… If we earn any money from The Block.”

“The Block is the ultimate relationship tester,” Can previously said. “It is a high-pressure environment for anyone, and it honestly just made us stronger in the end.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Shelley on The Block Podcast after they lost the Tradie Games, they said they also want to travel and finish renovating their bungalow.

