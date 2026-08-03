Coach clash! Ronan Keating’s bid to beat Kate Miller-Heidke on The Voice

NEED TO KNOW The Voice Australia returns for Season 15 with coaches Kate Miller-Heidke, Ronan Keating, Melanie C, Richard Marx , and newcomer Tones and I .

, and newcomer . Kate and Ronan say the rivalry between the coaches is stronger than ever this season.

between the coaches is this season. Kate reveals instinct is key to her coaching style, while Ronan explains why the audience’s perspective can be very different from their own.

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Australia’s ratings-busting singing comp, The Voice, is back for Season 15 – and the competition between its coaches is more intense than ever.

Kate Miller-Heidke, 44, and Ronan Keating, 49 – who are returning coaches, alongside Melanie C, Richard Marx, and new addition Tones and I – tell New Idea they are “hyped”.

Classically trained singer-turned-Eurovision-star Kate is especially hoping to replicate her 2025 win with singer Alyssa Delpopolo this time around!

Kate Miller-Heidke and Ronan Keating are “friendly rivals” in their coaching roles. (Credit: Seven)

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“I just ended up with an extraordinary artist on my team last year, and I think Alyssa was such a deserving winner,” she says.

In the hope she can repeat that achievement, Kate says she makes her contestant decisions based on instinct.

“I wish I had the formula to win. I can easily pretend that I do, but the truth is, we’re all just doing our best,” she says with a smile.

Ronan, who found fame in boy band Boyzone and success as a solo artist, says Kate should give herself more credit for her work.

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“She worked harder with Alyssa than she thinks; I saw the development in her,” he says, adding, “[Alyssa] was a different artist at the end in comparison to who we met at the beginning.”

Popstar Tones and I has been announced as a fifth coach. (Credit: Seven)

While he agrees Alyssa was a deserving winner, Ronan still thinks he could have won with his artist Cle Morgan.

One thing they are certain on is, “you never know how Australia is going to vote.”

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“We don’t have as much perspective as the audience has, because on screen you can see their micro expressions, and hear their backstories,” Ronan says.

They both feel The Voice is like a “boot camp for singers”.

“It’s wild what the contestants go through, but they have great support,” Kate explains. “We are there for them for all the emotional heavy lifting, but they do all the day-to-day vocal coaching and musical workshops.”

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Ronan adds, “What they have access to is unbelievable; we never had anything like that when we were coming through as artists. We just had to figure it out.”

These two can’t wait to battle it out! (Credit: Seven)

As for what they’re looking for this season?

“You’ve got to be completely open-minded and wait until you hear that undeniable voice that moves you,” Kate says.

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“I would love to see a young female country star win this year; that would be great,” adds Ronan.

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