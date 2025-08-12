“It’s like nepotism”: The Voice coaches call out Ronan’s unfair advantage

The Voice Australia coaches are always surprised and excited when they turn their chairs.

Advertisement

But sometimes, they turn to the voices of their families, which is what happened to Ronan Keating on the episode that aired on August 11.

He was stunned when he saw Chris Cobb, who is the husband of his wife Storm’s cousin.

Hailing originally from Papua New Guinea, the 35-year-old now calls Queensland home.

Before he came to Australia, he said he lived in a small town, where forestry and mining were the only career options.

Advertisement

Chris Cobb’s family supported him during his blind audition on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I felt I was forced into doing it. I wanted to do music in life,” he explained.

Before the audition, Chris said he was nervous knowing Ronan was there, but was determined to follow his dream.

“I hope that Roan recognises me, but if he doesn’t, that’s okay too,” he laughed, with his partner and four children cheering him on.

Advertisement

Chris Cobb got four chair turns during his blind audition on The Voice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Luckily for him, Ronan was the first to turn his chair to Chris’ rendition of When the War is Over, by Cold Chisel.

The other three coaches then followed suit.

“I’m very emotional. I’m sorry, this is beautiful. I had no idea, I had no idea,” Ronan said, after explaining his connection to Chris to the other coaches.

Advertisement

While the other judges pitched themselves, Ronan said he would be hurt if Chris did not pick him.

Chris Cobb and Ronan Keating were overjoyed about their reunion on The Voice Australia! (Credit: Channel Seven)

“There’s gonna be family pressure…If you don’t pick me, well, she might not marry you,” Ronan joked while Chris was making his decision.

However, after much deliberation, Chris chose the former Boyzone member, much to his delight.

Advertisement

“He absolutely smashed it, what a beautiful performance,” Ronan said to Chris’s family.

While Ronan spoke with Chris’s family, Richard Marx said he was “guilted” into the decision.

“It’s like nepotism,” Kate Miller-Heidke joked. “They’re basically related.”