EXCLUSIVE: “Better value”: Why Seven could dump The Voice to STEAL Rob Irwin from 10

There could be major changes coming to Channel Seven’s reality line-up in 2027, with insiders claiming The Voice Australia may be heading for the chopping block as the network shifts focus to bigger franchise plays.

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Including a bold move to snatch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from Network Ten.

According to TV insiders, Channel Seven executives are increasingly concerned about the soaring costs attached to The Voice, particularly with the current coaching panel’s contracts reportedly nearing expiry.

Industry whispers suggest re-signing international and high-profile stars, including Ronan Keating, Mel C, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Richard Marx, would require significant salary increases if the show were to continue beyond next year.

Insiders claim that The Voice Australia could be axed, and replaced with I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“The Voice Australia is an expensive format to produce, and the coaching panel doesn’t come cheap,” says one well-placed source.

Before the show was acquired by Channel Seven, it was estimated that the show cost $40 million for Channel Nine to produce, and reportedly between $15 million and $20 million for Seven when it was first picked up.

“There’s a feeling internally that Seven may get better value investing in franchises with stronger long-term growth potential.”

And one of those franchises could be I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

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Rumours have been swirling that Seven is aggressively pursuing the hit jungle reality format once existing arrangements allow for movement, with rising TV star Robert Irwin believed to be central to the network’s plans.

The wildlife warrior has quickly become one of Australia’s hottest TV commodities, with Seven reportedly keen to lock him into a major hosting role as part of a broader entertainment strategy.

Following I’m a Celebrity’s axing, Robert Irwin is reportedly being eyed up by other Aussie TV networks. (Credit: Getty)

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“Robert is absolutely someone Seven sees as a future face of the network,” claims the insider.

“They know audiences love him, advertisers love him, and he brings a younger audience that networks are desperate to capture.”

Meanwhile, Australian Idol appears safe for now, with Seven reportedly viewing the singing competition as a more sustainable and cost-effective entertainment property moving forward.

If the rumours prove true, it could mark the end of an era for The Voice Australia after years as one of the country’s biggest reality hits.

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But in TV, nothing stays the same for long, and Seven may already be betting its future on ‘the jungle.’