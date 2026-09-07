  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Tv

Before The Voice Australia, Leyla Sabo was already singing for 30,000 people

She's not afraid of large crowds.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

While Leyla Sabo has captured the nation’s attention on The Voice Australia, she’s already been establishing herself a musical force.

Advertisement

The 13-year-old, who is on Ronan Keating’s team, has made it through the Knockout Round, and is preparing to sing in the Quarter Finals.

While her journey on the Channel Seven show still playing out on air, she is already making strides off screen.

She recently shared a stage with Bonnie Anderson and in October will open for fellow Voice stars the Wave Raiders, who are on Kate Miller-Heidke’s team.

Leyla Sabo The Voice Australia
Leyla Sabo has made it through to the Quarter Finals on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Even though some fans might believe she’s too young for the spotlight, for the teen, who has released her own music, it’s the perfect path to follow her dreams.

“I would love to have a career where I can make music that people genuinely and emotionally connect with,” Leyla exclusively tells New Idea.

“I obviously want to continue writing my own song and hopefully performing around the world and have people sing my songs back to me one day, that’s the ultimate dream.”

Advertisement

When it comes to her dream venues, Wembley Stadium and Maddison Square Garden are on her bucket list.

While those venues house tens of thousands of adoring fans, the 13-year-old is no stranger to singing in front of big crowds.

When she was just 11 years old, she performed at the John Cain Arena in front of 10,000 people. At the time, Dannii Minogue was in the audience.

Leyla Sabo and Dannii Minogue The Voice Australia
Leyla received words of encouragement from Dannii Minogue. (Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

“She was very sweet and she said I have a beautiful voice,” the up and coming star shares with us.

Not only that, she sang to twice as many people at the Manningham Carols by Candlelight.

With all that, she says being a part of The Voice Australia is the perfect addition to her growing list of experiences.

“I think that now is the perfect time because I was ready for the experience,” the teen says.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve been singing and singing for as long as I can remember, and I have performed on really big stages already, so I knew that performing in front of a big audience wasn’t something that I was afraid of.”

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here. 

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement