Before The Voice Australia, Leyla Sabo was already singing for 30,000 people

While Leyla Sabo has captured the nation’s attention on The Voice Australia, she’s already been establishing herself a musical force.

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The 13-year-old, who is on Ronan Keating’s team, has made it through the Knockout Round, and is preparing to sing in the Quarter Finals.

While her journey on the Channel Seven show still playing out on air, she is already making strides off screen.

She recently shared a stage with Bonnie Anderson and in October will open for fellow Voice stars the Wave Raiders, who are on Kate Miller-Heidke’s team.

Leyla Sabo has made it through to the Quarter Finals on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Even though some fans might believe she’s too young for the spotlight, for the teen, who has released her own music, it’s the perfect path to follow her dreams.

“I would love to have a career where I can make music that people genuinely and emotionally connect with,” Leyla exclusively tells New Idea.

“I obviously want to continue writing my own song and hopefully performing around the world and have people sing my songs back to me one day, that’s the ultimate dream.”

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When it comes to her dream venues, Wembley Stadium and Maddison Square Garden are on her bucket list.

While those venues house tens of thousands of adoring fans, the 13-year-old is no stranger to singing in front of big crowds.

When she was just 11 years old, she performed at the John Cain Arena in front of 10,000 people. At the time, Dannii Minogue was in the audience.

Leyla received words of encouragement from Dannii Minogue. (Credit: Instagram)

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“She was very sweet and she said I have a beautiful voice,” the up and coming star shares with us.

Not only that, she sang to twice as many people at the Manningham Carols by Candlelight.

With all that, she says being a part of The Voice Australia is the perfect addition to her growing list of experiences.

“I think that now is the perfect time because I was ready for the experience,” the teen says.

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“I think I’ve been singing and singing for as long as I can remember, and I have performed on really big stages already, so I knew that performing in front of a big audience wasn’t something that I was afraid of.”

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