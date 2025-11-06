Big Brother host answers NSFW question everyone’s asking about new season

There are just days to go until the long-awaited return of the Big Brother franchise – and fans will be taking a trip back to the early 2000s as the show goes back to its original format on Channel 10.

That means a return to its OG location (hello Dreamworld), the reappearance of live evictions, live nominations and 24/7 live-streaming.

But there’s one big question on everyone’s lips: will Big Brother Uncut be making a reappearance?

Mel Tracina has answered the question on everyone’s lips. (Credit: Instagram)

For anyone needing a refresher, Big Brother Uncut was the late-night spin-off of Big Brother Australia which featured unedited footage from the house that couldn’t be shown on primetime episodes.

It involved a lot of adult themes: think flirtatious behaviour, nudity and generally NSFW content that was considered taboo for regular broadcast.

Despite its risqué themes, the once-weekly instalment drew in more than one million viewers every episode.

Eventually, after some scrutiny from politicians and the Australian Broadcast Authority, the show’s name was changed to Big Brother: Adults Only.

The series eventually was cancelled in 2006, but one week later, Big Brother’s coverage of adult themes in general came under huge scrutiny when a moment dubbed the “turkey slap” incident sparked widespread backlash and an official investigation.

In one of the biggest scandals in reality TV history, footage appeared to show Big Brother housemate Camilla Severi being summoned to bed by two fellow contestants – Michael “John” Bric and Michael “Ashley” Cox.

There, one of the duo appeared to hold her down while the other rubbed his genitals in her face.

“I’ve been turkey slapped,” Camilla yelled to the rest of the room, as the men dissolved into laughter.

Camilla Severi told housemates she’d been “turkey slapped”. (Credit: Channel 10)

While the scene wasn’t aired on TV, it was captured in distorted night-vision footage and broadcast in an online livestream – attracting a severe rebuke from then prime minister John Howard and involvement from the police (although no charges were ever brought).

Camilla later told the Sydney Morning Herald, “I was uncomfortable for a split second in time, but the boys’ behaviour doesn’t make them any less loveable to me.”

Ashley, meanwhile, told Gretel Kileen, “It was just a practical joke, and Camilla knew this. We were mucking around, having a good time, and obviously we didn’t intend on hurting Camilla in any way.”

John added, “We are good blokes and we really do treat women with respect.”

However, ultimately, the response to that incident – which wasn’t the only criticism levelled against the show – marked the end of Big Brother Uncut.

Now, Big Brother host Mel Tracina has revealed that uncut content won’t be making a return in 2025 either.

“We’re keeping it PG,” the star told news.com.au, adding that while viewers can watch a 24/7 livestream, the content “will be moderated to make sure that everything broadcast is up to broadcast standards.”

While the 2025 season will have a livestream, it will be closely monitored. (Credit: Channel 10)

But Mel told the Daily Mail there were benefits of having a livestream available.

“You don’t have to worry about getting a bad edit, or being the ‘season villain’,” she said, ”because viewers can log in at any time and see what the [housemates] are up to.”

With what Mel calls a “mixed bag” of contestants this year, she’s not expecting a lack of drama.

“What makes Big Brother so iconic is that you’re throwing into the house people that wouldn’t necessarily meet every day and wouldn’t hang out in each other’s circles,” she told news.com.au.