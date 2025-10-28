All the signs that reveal that The Golden Bachelor winner has ALREADY leaked!

We are still in the early stages of The Golden Bachelor Australia, but it’s possible that the winner has leaked weeks before the finale.

Our leading man, Barry “Bear” Myrden, initially met 20 women in the hopes of finding love after losing his wife, Audrey.

As the show has progressed, fans have been eager to know who wins his heart, and we might already have the answer.

Find out what we know below.

(Credit: Channel Nine )

Who wins The Golden Bachelor Australia?

We don’t know yet, but there is one contender who might make it all the way.

NSW CEO Sunny Long certainly made an impression on Bear with her gold lesson on the red carpet, and the pair’s connection has increased ever since.

Throughout the inaugural season, the 58-year-old has been posting about her experience on Instagram.

On October 27, she posted a picture of herself with a teddy bear. Does this mean she makes it all the way to the end? We will have to wait and see!

Has Sunny just revealed that she’s the last woman standing on The Golden Bachelor Australia? (Credit: Instagram)

When it comes to reality dating shows, social media is always a telling sign. At the time of publication, neither Sunny nor Bear follows the other, so they might be keeping things under wraps if they do end up together.

Bear does not follow any of this year’s contestants, but a few do follow him.

Currently, Pip, Catherine, Kim, Terri, and Lauren are the only contestants who follow Bear on Instagram.

But it’s possible that he hasn’t ended up with anyone at all.

Last week, New Idea revealed that he seemingly revealed that he is no longer with the winner.

Sunny and Bear have bonded on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Currently, his Instagram bio says he is a “Single father of 3”.

Only time will tell if this confirms that he’s no longer with his final pick, or that he hasn’t updated his profile and is staying under the radar.

