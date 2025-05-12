The Fren family is a hilarious fixture on Travel Guides, with many fans loving the Newcastle family’s authenticity and humour on the show.

And fans might be seeing more of Victoria, Mark, Cathy and Jono, because New Idea revealed last week that Channel Nine is considering a spin-off dedicated to the Fren family.

The Fren family has brought joy to many with Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

While the potential show has reportedly ruffled feathers among the Travel Guides cast, hundreds of fans have also been vocal about their thoughts.

Fans of the show had plenty to say about this when we shared it on social media. If Facebook comments are anything to go by, people have mixed feelings about it.

See what fans have to say below.

Many people are keen for a Travel Guides spin-off with the Fren family. (Credit: Instagram)

What have fans said about a Fren family Travel Guides spin-off?

Unsurprisingly, loyal Travel Guides viewers are ready to watch the Fren family’s future jaunts.

“I love this family… they are hilarious… I will look forward to watching their new show. Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer also wished them all the best: “Congratulations, I love watching them, they are hilarious and bring some good wholesome fun to TV,” they wrote.

“It’s the family we all want to see… When they laugh at each other, we also laugh with them,” another penned.

“I love this family. I’d be watching,” someone else added.

Other fans react differently to the potential Travel Guides spin-off. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While some fans have expressed their excitement, others have their doubts and have said they have “no plans” to watch the spin-off series.

“I’m a bit over their antics. The rest of the groups are getting boring also,” one wrote about the family which has starred on the show since season one.

“The Fren family was funny, now it feels like they are just trying too hard. Feel sorry for Jono at times,” another commented.

There were also several comments about a show just about the family being too much.

“I love the Fren family however I wouldn’t watch a stand-alone show with them. They are perfectly suited to Travel Guides – small doses of big personalities is the way to go,” someone wrote in a Facebook comment.

Another added: “Yes, they are fun on Travel Guides, but I’m worried about a show on their own … overexposure is not always a good thing.”