Travel Guides stars Kevin and Janetta address THOSE axing claims

Travel Guides stars Kevin Moloney and Janetta Stones have hit back at rumours that they have been axed from the Channel Nine show.

The retired couple have been firm fan favourites since the show’s premiere in 2017 and have starred in all nine series so far.

However, there were rumours swirling that they were at risk of being axed when Channel Nine put out a casting call for the 2026 series.

As the broadcaster looked for fresh faces, there were fears that the fan favourites might be replaced on the 10th season.

Travel Guides stars Kevin and Janetta have denied rumours they have been axed from the show. (Credit: Instagram)

But Kevin and Janetta have now reassured fans that they will be back for another year of jet-setting adventures.

One fan addressed the speculation on Facebook, writing underneath one post: “Have Kevin and Janetta left Travel Guides?”

To which Janetta responded: “No,” prompting the relieved fan to add: “Glad to hear, love watching you two.”

Filming kicked off for the 2026 series in August, but Kevin and Janetta have not yet dropped any hints about where they are jetting off to this time around.

But there will be a new team joining the mix, as Married At First Sight star Lucinda Light is swapping dinner parties for boarding passes.

The former Byron Bay spiritual guru, who is now based in London, has signed on for Travel Guides, with fellow 2024 MAFS bride, Andrea Thompson, in tow.

The couple have appeared on the show since 2017, and will be back again in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

“Lucinda is no fool. She picked Andrea because she’s fun but won’t steal the spotlight,” a source told New Idea. “It’s a smart move and Lucinda knows this is her moment.”

The friends have reportedly filmed in the Irish countryside as well as Doha, Qatar.

The filming locations have not yet been revealed, but some of the cast members have been dropping some major hints on social media.

The Fren family, Matt and Brett, Karly and Bri, and Kev, Dorian and Teng are all returning for the 2026 series.



